New Apple Park Drone Video Shows Off Steve Jobs Theater as Lobby Lights Up
Drone videographer Duncan Sinfield has posted a new video on his YouTube channel today, giving viewers a fresh look at Apple Park as a small number of employees begin settling into the campus and more buildings take shape. It's been nearly two years since Sinfield originally started providing monthly drone footage for what was previously referred to as "Apple Campus 2."
Now, Sinfield's late June 2017 update provides a glimpse into Apple's ongoing construction progress at Apple Park, including a noticeable progression in the number of trees and other pieces of greenery within the "spaceship" building's circular courtyard. Early on in the video, viewers can also catch a shot of the main atrium of Apple Park, with its floor-to-ceiling glass doors that originally began to take shape in November 2016.
Notably, the new drone footage provides one of the best looks yet into the Steve Jobs Theater, with Sinfield gathering footage of the campus auditorium as lights turn on inside. The lobby of the theater is visible in the video, thanks an all-glass construction that offers visitors a 360-degree view of Apple Park. On two sides of the lobby, spiraling stairs lead downward to the underground auditorium where Apple will host future events.
In last month's drone video update, provided by Matthew Roberts, the Steve Jobs Theater still had multiple window coverings and construction equipment housed inside, so Apple is making fast progress on the building. The company has yet to confirm when the auditorium will officially open, but it's expected to sometime later in the fall.
The Steve Jobs Theater is capped with the world's largest freestanding carbon-fiber roof, and sits atop a hill at one of the highest points of the 175-acre campus. When Apple announced Apple Park's official name back in February, along with the new name for the auditorium, CEO Tim Cook commemorated Jobs and the new Steve Jobs Theater by saying, "Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come."
1 hour ago at 06:34 am
Really Excited about the first product launching at Steve Jobs Theater
57 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Working at Apple Park should fill your Apple Watch activity rings in no time :-)
26 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Massive. Hope to visit someday.
4 minutes ago at 07:32 am
I still think it's weird that the small theater and not the main, massive, "beautiful" (in his words) building gets named after the man who built and then rebuilt the company. Next to that impressive toroid, the theater is an also-ran. It should be the Steve Jobs Building, full stop.
I'm OK with the theater. Actually it has 1,000 seat capacity, so, to me, it's not that small.Since Steve was deeply involved with the trees, I think Apple Park is good. Naming the theatre after him is a tribute to his ability to give great keynotes.
24 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Every time I see this massive complex I think, "I sure hope the iPhone keeps selling well". The up-front cost is understandably enormous, but the ongoing expense to keep it functioning is absolutely massive.
