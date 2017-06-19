New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Leaked iPhone 8 Screen Protector Includes Reduced Bezels and Front-Facing Camera Cutout
New images and a video of a screen protector for the upcoming "iPhone 8" have been posted to the Chinese social network site Weibo and shared recently by leaker Benjamin Geskin and leak aggregation site SlashLeaks. The tempered glass screen protector is said to be made for Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 with a 5.8-inch display, and represents a design that falls in line with current rumors for the unreleased iPhone.
The screen protector's bezels are noticeably thin and are the same thickness all the way around, with the exception of the front-facing cutout for the device's camera and various sensors. Although reports have failed to largely agree upon how Apple will incorporate the iPhone 8's front camera into a device with dramatically thinner bezels, recent renders have suggested a minor cutout for the camera, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and potentially a 3D sensing module.
To make the cutout less noticeable, iOS could then use deep black technology provided by the new OLED screen to make the area atop the screen appear like one uninterrupted dark strip. As Geskin tweeted out over the weekend, the new tempered glass screen protector aligns nicely with his previous iPhone 8 renderings.
Called the "Olixar iPhone 8 Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector" and priced at $31.99, the MobileFun description for the accessory says that it supports 3D Touch and provides edge-to-edge protection for the iPhone 8's screen. The screen protector is also said to include a 2.5D rounded edge, supporting the rumor that the iPhone 8 will include a flat OLED display.
In a separate image posted on SlashLeaks today, another screen protector manufacturer has leaked a picture of an iPhone 8 accessory, claiming the 5.8-inch iPhone will be dubbed the "Decade Edition." This name has never been mentioned in previous reports on potential name schemes for the iPhone 8, so it's best to remain skeptical about its veracity.
Following a report last year that Apple employees were referring to the 2017 iPhone as the "iPhone 8," that nomenclature has largely become the go-to title for the 5.8-inch device. More recently, Japanese site Mac Otakara has suggested that the device could be called the "iPhone Edition," marking the new iPhone as a higher-end device similar to the Apple Watch Edition. The "Edition" name would furthermore differentiate it from the iterative iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus updates also expected to launch this fall.
#iPhone8 Render aligned with tempered glass. pic.twitter.com/OwJ2R3VxBb— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 17, 2017
Top Rated Comments(View all)
38 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Why would a screen protector have the black section at the top, and not just cutouts in the transparent plastic/glass like all other screen protectors.
24 minutes ago at 08:26 am
oh my god, with everybody talking about the "shoulders" or cutouts of the screen image area at the top. Sites like BGR even use it as click bait: "ugliest design evarrr" they scream. Apple will almost surely make the pixels dark left to right with the usual signal strength and battery life and then some smarmy editor will pat him/herself on the back for "giving Apple the idea." ...no.
37 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Much nicer looking than the Samsung, but apple should make upper portion like this.
Black camera and speaker grill cutout on top of the screen protector looks awful.it should be transparent like all other screen protectors.
Black camera and speaker grill cutout on top of the screen protector looks awful.it should be transparent like all other screen protectors.
35 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Those camera cut outs are just so ugly. Where is the sense of design? either have a small band on the top and bottom or don't have anything. This just looks weird
23 minutes ago at 08:27 am
But How will touch id work under the glass screen protector? if it's embedded in the display
Why do you assume it's not going to work? Touch ID requires a glass surface and screen protectors are made of glass.
22 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Shoulders on the top looks awful.
This looks way nicer
Agreed. I don't get why so many mock-ups have the wallpaper extending to the top of the screeen. Yours is much more likely to be what they'd do, if this design is correct.
23 minutes ago at 08:27 am
If they use the deep black of OLED to produce a strip across the top, then there’s not gonna be any white iPhone 8 then.... so I call BS.To be fair why do you assume there's going to be a white iPhone 8 to begin with?
35 minutes ago at 08:15 am
But How will touch id work[recognize finger]under the glass screen protector? if it's embedded in the display.
i think there will be a separate cutout for the touch id like this
i think there will be a separate cutout for the touch id like this
34 minutes ago at 08:16 am
This makes no sense. Don’t just copy every little rumour you find on the web. A part which looks completely the same accompanied by a back panel and camera lens is called front panel in this Macrumors article ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/06/12/first-alleged-iphone-8-part-leaks/'). Besides, it makes no sense that the top part without a OLED beneath it would be black.
24 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Wow, a “leaked” screen protector! Not that it could be made by any idiot based on the speculation we’ve already had and not necessarily any real parts leaks. Please stop writing headlines like that.
This is shaping up to be 2011’s iPhone 5 hype all over again with “leaked” dummies, which actually aren’t leaks. Then turned out that the designs were completely made up. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an iPhone 7s instead this year.
This is shaping up to be 2011’s iPhone 5 hype all over again with “leaked” dummies, which actually aren’t leaks. Then turned out that the designs were completely made up. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an iPhone 7s instead this year.
