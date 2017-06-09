Apple Responds to iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Tweets in Two New Ads

Apple today uploaded a pair of new iPad Pro-specific ads to its YouTube channel, each focusing on the advantages of owning the 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
In the first video, a Twitter user asks, "What's sooo great about the Apple Pencil?" Apple responds that its stylus is just like a real pencil and that when users write on an iPad Pro, "there's basically no lag."
In the second video, someone on Twitter is asking for a "more powerful computer," so Apple recommends that they try out the all-new iPad Pro and "unleash the fury" of its A10x fusion chip.
The new ads are a continuation of Apple's recent Twitter-based campaign, which sources real questions and comments from users on Twitter and uses actors to hold up the signs and do the voiceover work.
Today's videos are 15 seconds in length, like Apple's previous Twitter ads, but it appears an upload error of sorts has extended them to 30 seconds, with an extended period of blank space occupying the back half of each video.
