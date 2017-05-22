Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Supreme Court Ruling Should Spell the End of Apple's Patent Troll Battles in East Texas
The decision is significant for Apple, as the iPhone maker faces several patent infringement lawsuits in a single district court in Eastern Texas that is considered friendly to patent holding entities, or so-called "patent trolls."
That very court in Tyler, Texas has, for example, ordered Apple to pay $532.9 million to patent licensing firm Smartflash LLC in 2015, and $22.1 million to Acacia Research last September for infringing upon patents it acquired from Nokia.
By limiting where patent infringement lawsuits can be filed, the Supreme Court's decision means that Apple will likely be able to battle patent infringement lawsuits in Northern California, and finally put East Texas behind it.
The Supreme Court's decision today relates to a Delaware-based lawsuit between Heartland Food Products Group and The Kraft Heinz Company, but it extends to all domestic companies across the United States.
Apple can be sued in Delaware, where it is incorporated, or anywhere else it has a regular place of business and is alleged to infringe. That would include East Texas if it has any offices or stores there.
This article says Apple is incorporated in Delaware? http://www.nytimes.com/2012/07/01/business/how-delaware-thrives-as-a-corporate-tax-haven.html
That article is incorrect or unclear. They are registered in Delaware, but are incorporated in California. From Apple's investor FAQ page:
When was Apple incorporated?
Apple was incorporated in the state of California on January 3, 1977.
http://investor.apple.com/faq.cfm
(Ex-Texan, I'm allowed to say these things)
This is a definite step in the right direction. I wonder if it means the other two favorite "lawsuit districts" will see an uptick in activity. NorCal and Delaware are the other two districts I'm referencing.
Edit: cmaier added the other culprits as well. We gotta start somewhere.:)
The good news (if you aren't a patent plaintiff) is that E.D.Tex. is notoriously friendly to the patent-holders. The way the procedures are set up make it hard to defend a lawsuit there, the juries tend to find infringement, and tend to award huge dollar figures. N.D.Cal, for example, tends to be favorable to defendants.
This is a definite step in the right direction. I wonder if it means the other two favorite "lawsuit districts" will see an uptick in activity. NorCal and Delaware are the other two districts.
E.D.Va. and E.D.Tex should see volume go way down. NDCal, CDCal, Delaware, and possible ND.Ill should go up.
So not just Northern California.
The fight was what "resides" means:
28 USC 1400(b):
Any civil action for patent infringement may be brought in the judicial district where the defendant resides, or where the defendant has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business.
"Resides" now means "where the corporate defendant is incorporated" (e.g. Delaware). The part after the "or" hasn't changed.
Updated: ok, looks like they are incorporated in northern california, but that doesn't change the rest of my point. They can be sued LOTS of places, including possibly eastern texas.
My understanding of this district is that quite the industry has sprouted up trying to curry the favor of the folks of the town.
One time I went to Tyler, Texas, and Samsung was throwing some sort of party for the locals in the square in front of the federal courthouse.
