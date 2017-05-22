Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Bullish Analyst Says Apple Has Potential to Become Trillion Dollar Company Within 18 Months
In a research note on Monday, Daryanani said Apple could reach or exceed a trillion dollar market cap within the next 12 to 18 months.
An excerpt from Daryanani's research note, edited slightly for clarity:
In aggregate, we see a scenario where in the 2019 fiscal year, Apple sustains $12+ earnings per share and, assuming the valuation frameworks remains stable/improves, it should get AAPL stock toward $192–$195, which would equate to a market cap above $1 trillion.Daryanani believes the so-called "iPhone 8" and the upgrade supercycle it's expected to drive will be a major catalyst towards Apple's path to a trillion dollar valuation. Looking further ahead, he thinks there is potential for Apple to continue growing its Services category revenue by double digits year over year.
Longer-term, we think there is potential for Apple to continue growing Services revenue by double digit year-over-year given the company's expanding installed base [of devices], increasing App Store sales within the current installed base, demand for cloud storage/compute services, and further adoption of Apple Pay.Apple's Services category brought in $7.17 billion last quarter, from $6 billion in the year-ago quarter, representing 18 percent year-over-year growth. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Services category is already the size of a Fortune 100 company, with hopes to double the category's revenue by 2020.
Earlier this month, Apple's market cap surpassed the $800 billion mark for the first time ever as the company's shares traded above $153. RBC has raised its Apple stock price target to $168, up from $157, given the upside it anticipates from the iPhone 8 and increasing services-related revenue.
Wall Street analyst Brian White also raised his 12-month price target for Apple's stock to $202, up from $185, earlier this month. White believes Apple "remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world," and his bullish price target suggests the company could be valued at a trillion dollars within the next year.
Remember Once CEO of Apple Said :-
"I was worth about over a million dollars when I was 23 and over ten million dollars when I was 24, and over a hundred million dollars when I was 25 and... it wasn't that important — because I never did it for the money."
"Apple's goal isn't to make money. Our goal is to design and develop and bring to market good products.... We trust as a consequence of that, people will like them, and as another consequence, we'll make some money. But we're really clear about what our goals are."
Times have changed,seems like now it's more for the money,Well done Tim Cook
Apple will have to release more than just watch bands to make that happen.Dude, honestly the watch band comments are getting really old and it doesn't sound as witty as you think it does. Apple has a lot of R&D going on right now in autonomous vehicles and health functions for the Apple Watch. I'm part of a research study right now on my Watch, they're collecting my heart rate data from the Cardiogram app in an effort to make the watch detect heart beat abnormalities, heart disease and cardiac arrest. And yeah, they release bands in pretty colors too. Your point?
Do some research and have some faith. Buy some stock and you may very well make a tidy profit from it. Or just miss out on it, up to you.
Yeah, hiring 200 biomed PhD's and spending billions in research on a glucose-metering ddevice surely corroborates your point. Only for the money.
HA!
It is? Since you decided to quote Steve Jobs, I suggest you reread your quote again. Because Apple is still company that makes exceptional products and the consumer chooses to support Apple's products line and services, which results in Apple making money. It's an exchange for services and there a successful company because of it. They're making money because they make a product that lasts and they stand behind that.
