Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Sees Notebook Shipments Increase Year on Year in Q1 2017
Shipments of MacBooks and MacBook Pros actually declined 15.8 percent against the previous quarter of 2016, reflecting a somewhat similar decline for the overall notebook market over the same period, however the company's Q1 2017 numbers indicated strong demand in terms of a year-on-year increase in overall MacBook shipments.
Apple shipped 3.4 million units of MacBook devices this first quarter and claimed fifth place in the ranking. The latest generation of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which was released in last year's fourth quarter, was well-received by consumers and contributed significantly to the overall MacBook shipments. As a result, first-quarter MacBook shipments, while representing a 15.8% decline versus the prior quarter, also showed a year-on-year increase of 15.4%.HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus all suffered marginal market share declines compared to Q4 2016, but Apple's share stayed level over the last two quarters, enabling it to maintain fifth place in the shipment rankings. However sixth-placed Acer gained 0.8 percent ground on Apple over the same period, which TrendForce put down to expanded stocking of notebooks by channel distributors in anticipation of increased device production costs.
TrendForce estimates that MacBook shipments for the second quarter of 2017 will grow by more than 10 percent compared with the first quarter. The firm attributes this projection to suggestions that Apple will update its 12-inch MacBook with a new processor and the possibility of promotional pricing for some older models.
Recent rumors suggest Apple could be planning to announce refreshes for both the MacBook and MacBook Pro at June's Worldwide Developers Conference. The notebooks are expected to be updated with faster Kaby Lake processors, an update from the Skylake processors in the current machines. Apple is also said to be considering updating the MacBook Air with new internals, as sales of Apple's most affordable notebook have remained surprisingly strong.
Tag: TrendForce
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Neutral), MacBook (Don't Buy)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple is also said to be considering updating the MacBook Air with new internals, as sales of Apple's most affordable notebook have remained surprisingly strong.
Even a significant price drop on the MBA without a hardware refresh would be great. At £700 those things would be unstoppable.
They're still fine machines. Really portable, legacy ports, great battery life. More than adequate for a lot of students or first time users looking to dip into the Mac ecosystem.
I don't think it's "surprisingly" strong.
The MBA is the last portable that out of the box can charge an iPhone without adapters.
Oh give over. Like that's really the first thought of a Pro user who can get their entire workstation coming to life through one port, boasting 40Gb/s throughput.
Yet we get "waah wahh I can't charge my iPhone". Honestly.
The 2016 MBP is the best MBP in its class for what it was designed to do; control your workstation by plugging in one or adapters. It actually involves a lot less wires on a static workstation. It's ironic that on the one occasion Apple ask people to 'Think Different', people cry and say there's no innovation because they're so stuck in their ways.
Oh give over. Like that's really the first thought of a Pro user who can get their entire workstation coming to life through one port, boasting 40Gb/s throughput.
Yet we get "waah wahh I can't charge my iPhone". Honestly.
The 2016 MBP is the best MBP in its class for what it was designed to do; control your workstation by plugging in one or adapters. It actually involves a lot less wires on a static workstation. It's ironic that on the one occasion Apple ask people to 'Think Different', people cry and say there's no innovation because they're so stuck in their ways.
Indeed. I think there is macrumors forum, and the rest.. i've stopped seeing the macrumors forum, as the general public's oppinion :rolleyes:
No. They probably aren't.
[doublepost=1495460152][/doublepost]
Do you know anyone who bought one and has commented on it? I have a few friends who got various models of the 2016 MBP and they all love it. Hell I would have one right now if I could justify the cost.
The vast majority are probably the 2015 MBPs.No. They probably aren't.
[doublepost=1495460152][/doublepost]
"was well-received by consumers"? Huh? Who? Propagating quotes like that will only get us more touch bars.Do you know anyone who bought one and has commented on it? I have a few friends who got various models of the 2016 MBP and they all love it. Hell I would have one right now if I could justify the cost.
The MBA is the last portable that out of the box can charge an iPhone without adapters.
The MB and MBP have become what the Air used to be in terms of eschewing "legacy" technology.
The MBA is the most conventional notebook Apple makes.
[ Read All Comments ]