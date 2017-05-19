Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Said to Be Increasing Production of Rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro
DigiTimes reported on Friday that shipments for the company's 10.5-inch iPad Pro are expected to increase to 600,000 units in July, up from around 500,000 units currently, with annual shipments said to reach 5 million units this year, said market watchers.
Previously, reports suggested Apple's manufacturing partners had begun limited production of the new-size tablet in March, when it remained unclear when the device would be announced. Rumors have lacked consensus regarding when Apple will launch the device, with suggestions of an early April event having failed to materialize.
However, since that time, noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed there is a "greater than 70 percent chance" that Apple will unveil the long-rumored tablet at WWDC in June, based on the timing of production ramp-up.
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to have a similar form factor as the current 9.7-inch model, squeezing in a larger display thanks to narrower bezels. Analysts say Apple is hoping the device will mark the company's resurgence in the tablet market, given that sales of iPads have declined for 13 consecutive quarters, with consumers seeing little reason to upgrade the tablets they already own.
However, at least one Apple pundit has suggested the company could wait until October to launch the 10.5-inch iPad, in order to avoid spoiling the the design of the much-rumored "iPhone 8" with an edge-to-edge OLED display, which is expected to be announced in September.
Today's DigiTimes report also touches on a rumored upgrade to Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with some market watchers claiming the device could begin mass production in June, "with stable shipments in the third quarter". Meanwhile, Apple's sale expectations for its recently launched 9.7-inch iPad are "expected to accelerate Apple's pace on phasing out the iPad mini 4 from the market", according to sources.
Demand for the tablet is expected to pick up strongly starting the end of the second quarter and will reach the peak in the third quarter, increasing the device's monthly shipments to over four million units in June and July, the market watchers noted.Despite the launch of new iPads this year, market watchers still expect Apple's tablet shipments to fall compared to 2017. Worldwide tablet shipments were around 8.74 million units in the first quarter and the release of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro should shore up the second quarter's tablet shipments to 8.9 million units, claimed the report.
Tag: digitimes.com
I agree. It's been leaked. There hasn't been much more than the 10.5" rumors and some basic feature additions. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for an updated 12.9" released at the same time with similar or better features.
Maybe a 13.3" in the same form factor.
Also increase the functionality of the Pencil.
Unlikely an edge to edge display for the iPad would be announced before the new iteration of the iPhone which is also likely to be edge to edge.
The iPhone is the most important consumer product across all industries, I don't believe Apple is going to preview it with the iPad with the conventional iPhone announcement only months away.
Like, potential customers are going to say... "Ehh.. Who cares about this stupid new iPhone 8, the 10.5" iPad already had narrow bezels!"
I just don't see those two as having that much to do with each other. And releasing them far apart actually increases the chances of a given individual buying both. If the iPhone 7 still sold as well as it did despite not having a fully new design, I don't see an earlier released new iPad hurting reception of the iPhone 8 just because there are some design language similarities between the two.
Apple should Discontinue 9.7 model as it will be close to 10.5 form factor and keep 7.9 inch model alive. it's the best Size tablet in my opinion.
However, I would like to see three versions of the iPad Pro - 10.5, 12.9 and a new Mini also with an enlarged edge to edge display. They would all simply be known as iPad Pro.
I didn't remember any leak about this product, did I miss something or they managed to keep it secret?10.5" display in not a leak ?
