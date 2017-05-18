Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Spotted Testing Apple Watch-Connected Glucose Monitor
Cook also mentioned the glucose monitor in a February meeting with students at the University of Glasgow. It's not clear if the device he spoke of in Glasgow is the same one he's been wearing around the Apple campus.
"I've been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks," he said. "I just took it off before coming on this trip."Current continuous glucose monitoring systems require a small sensor that's worn under the skin to monitor glucose levels. Advanced systems from Dexcom include a transmitter, which can display glucose information directly on an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Cook explained that he was able to understand how his blood sugar responded to foods he was eating. He made modifications to keep his blood sugar more constant.
Rumors have suggested glucose monitoring is the next major health issue Apple is aiming to tackle. The company is said to have a team of biomedical engineers working on developing sensors for non-invasively monitoring blood sugar levels. Apple is allegedly working on a continuous monitoring solution that would not require an under-skin sensor.
Apple's glucose testing is reportedly far enough along that the company has started conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, and consultants have been hired to sort out regulatory issues.
According to a recent rumor from BGR, Apple could be planning to add a non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor to a future version of the Apple Watch, perhaps through the addition of a smart band that would add functionality to the Apple Watch without requiring the sensor to be built into the watch.
Cook has said in the past that Apple does not want to put the Apple Watch through the FDA approval process, something that would need to happen for Apple to introduce a glucose monitor, so a modular add-on smart band could be an ideal solution for adding more advanced health tracking features without subjecting the Apple Watch itself to FDA oversight.
And I hope they're doing that, because this is really exciting.
this seems really cool if you have some medical condition where you need to monitor your glucose level.
Little worried though that otherwise healthy people will start becoming obsessive over stuff like this when it's not really necessary to be monitoring your glucose at all times.
As already mentioned, many people have type 2 diabetes without knowing it. It would be a transformative thing if people could be easily alerted by their Watch that they should consult their doctors because their blood glucose levels were remaining too high. It could literally extend millions of people's lives.
Of course that would be the non-invasive kind that really makes the difference, but even the more invasive kind is a step towards that goal. Also I think there are worse things for people to obsess over than data about their own health/bodies. But sure, everything in moderation and all that.
Medical and fitness uses are still the best use cases for the Apple Watch. It would be wonderful if one day it could also reliably detect heart problems before a heart attack.
It would be wonderful if one day it could also reliably track my steps and my pace when I'm out for a run (... or even a brisk walk). Yes, I've done the outdoor calibration and it's still quite inaccurate.
