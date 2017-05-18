New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook Spotted Testing Apple Watch-Connected Glucose Monitor

Thursday May 18, 2017 1:22 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook has allegedly been spotted testing a prototype glucose monitor that's connected to his Apple Watch, reports CNBC. Cook, who is said to be aiming to understand how his blood sugar is affected by food and exercise, has been seen wearing the device around the Apple Campus.

Cook also mentioned the glucose monitor in a February meeting with students at the University of Glasgow. It's not clear if the device he spoke of in Glasgow is the same one he's been wearing around the Apple campus.
"I've been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks," he said. "I just took it off before coming on this trip."

Cook explained that he was able to understand how his blood sugar responded to foods he was eating. He made modifications to keep his blood sugar more constant.
Current continuous glucose monitoring systems require a small sensor that's worn under the skin to monitor glucose levels. Advanced systems from Dexcom include a transmitter, which can display glucose information directly on an iPhone or Apple Watch.

An iPhone-connected Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring system

Rumors have suggested glucose monitoring is the next major health issue Apple is aiming to tackle. The company is said to have a team of biomedical engineers working on developing sensors for non-invasively monitoring blood sugar levels. Apple is allegedly working on a continuous monitoring solution that would not require an under-skin sensor.

Apple's glucose testing is reportedly far enough along that the company has started conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, and consultants have been hired to sort out regulatory issues.

According to a recent rumor from BGR, Apple could be planning to add a non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor to a future version of the Apple Watch, perhaps through the addition of a smart band that would add functionality to the Apple Watch without requiring the sensor to be built into the watch.

Cook has said in the past that Apple does not want to put the Apple Watch through the FDA approval process, something that would need to happen for Apple to introduce a glucose monitor, so a modular add-on smart band could be an ideal solution for adding more advanced health tracking features without subjecting the Apple Watch itself to FDA oversight.

Avatar
barkomatic
1 hour ago at 01:26 pm
Medical and fitness uses are still the best use cases for the Apple Watch. It would be wonderful if one day it could also reliably detect heart problems before a heart attack.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
BMcCoy
1 hour ago at 01:39 pm
They may be trying to avoid FDA on the watch, but any glucose monitoring 'device', even if built within a strap, will need some serious regulatory approvals, trials and evidence before it could be used for medical purposes.

And I hope they're doing that, because this is really exciting.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
1 hour ago at 01:27 pm
So where them pics at if he was spotted with it
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rpat701
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
Buy stock in pharma when these hit the market. 80% of all type 2 diabetes cases are undiagnosed.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DragonRider
1 hour ago at 01:26 pm
Take my money and I'll help test this!!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 hour ago at 01:40 pm
Makes it clear that glucose monitoring will NOT be build into the next Apple Watch.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
NinjaHERO
1 hour ago at 01:32 pm
Excited to see where this goes. I have several family members who currently use glucose monitoring machines and it would be awesome if Apple helped advance tech in that field.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Switched2aMac
55 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
I know a person who uses the Dexcom monitoring system. Amazed how accurate it is and how it notifies them of a blood sugar drop. Pretty neat, hope the Apple Watch continues to progress in the Health/Fitness area. I have my series one and love it and can't wait to see what the future holds.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Porco
1 hour ago at 01:43 pm

this seems really cool if you have some medical condition where you need to monitor your glucose level.

Little worried though that otherwise healthy people will start becoming obsessive over stuff like this when it's not really necessary to be monitoring your glucose at all times.


As already mentioned, many people have type 2 diabetes without knowing it. It would be a transformative thing if people could be easily alerted by their Watch that they should consult their doctors because their blood glucose levels were remaining too high. It could literally extend millions of people's lives.

Of course that would be the non-invasive kind that really makes the difference, but even the more invasive kind is a step towards that goal. Also I think there are worse things for people to obsess over than data about their own health/bodies. But sure, everything in moderation and all that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
masochist
58 minutes ago at 01:47 pm

Medical and fitness uses are still the best use cases for the Apple Watch. It would be wonderful if one day it could also reliably detect heart problems before a heart attack.


It would be wonderful if one day it could also reliably track my steps and my pace when I'm out for a run (... or even a brisk walk). Yes, I've done the outdoor calibration and it's still quite inaccurate.
Rating: 1 Votes

