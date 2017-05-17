Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Pay Officially Launches in Italy
Apple Pay is now available in Italy, and iPhone users in the country are able to add eligible credit and debit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple's payments service in stores and online.
According to Apple's Italian Apple Pay website, Visa and MasterCards issued by Boon, Carrefour, and UniCredit can be used with Apple Pay in Italy. The site says support for additional banks will be added later this year.
Rumors of Apple Pay's expansion to Italy have been circulating for several weeks as Apple worked to add support for its payments service in the country, and the service has been listed as "Coming Soon" on the Apple Pay Italy site since March.
Apple Pay is available as a purchase option wherever contactless payments are accepted, with several official partners listed on Apple's website including Auchan, Autogrill, Eataly, LaGardenia, H&M, Leroy Merlin, Limoni, OVS, Simply Market, Unieuro, and more.
Along with Italy, Apple Pay is also available in the United States, UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and Ireland.
Belgium, Germany, Taiwan, and South Korea could all see Apple Pay support in the near future based on current rumors.
Thanks Apple and thanks German banks for still not having Apple Pay in Germany! You gerks!
