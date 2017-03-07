Apple Adds Apple Pay Details to Italian Website Ahead of Launch

Apple has updated its Italian website with an Apple Pay page, confirming its introduction in the country is close at hand.
Last month, Apple added complete translations of Apple Pay support documents to its Italian and German regional websites, indicating the launch of the mobile payment system in those countries is just a matter of time.
Today, for Italy at least, that launch appears one step closer, with the "arriving soon" web page listing UniCredit, Boon, and Carrefour Banca as participating banks.
Also today, Apple Pay launched in Ireland, making it the 14th country to accept Apple's mobile payments service.
Last month, Apple added complete translations of Apple Pay support documents to its Italian and German regional websites, indicating the launch of the mobile payment system in those countries is just a matter of time.
Today, for Italy at least, that launch appears one step closer, with the "arriving soon" web page listing UniCredit, Boon, and Carrefour Banca as participating banks.
Also today, Apple Pay launched in Ireland, making it the 14th country to accept Apple's mobile payments service.