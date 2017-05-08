Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Mother's Day Activity Challenge Will Require Apple Watch Owners to Finish 1-Mile Workout
Mother's Day takes place in the United States this Sunday, May 14, and Apple is gearing up to launch an all-new challenge in the Activity app for Apple Watch owners in order to celebrate the national holiday. The challenge will begin showing up in the Activity app this Friday, May 12, but will only be open on Sunday.
To accomplish the challenge, users will have to complete a walk, run, or wheelchair workout that lasts for one mile or longer on Mother's Day. Users who meet that goal will get a Mother's Day achievement in the Activity app, and a sticker to use in Messages. The challenge will only be available to Apple Watch owners in the United States (via 9to5Mac).
Apple Watch owners can track their Mother's Day workout through Apple's own Workout app, or using any third party app that can connect and track exercise data through the Health app. Similar to the previous Activity challenges, users will have only the designated window -- in this case, one day -- to complete their workout before the achievement and sticker are no longer able to be earned.
"Earn this rose badge and a special Messages sticker on Mother's Day. Just do a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more in the Workout app or in any third party app that writes these workouts to Health."Mother's Day will mark the fourth public challenge that Apple has debuted for Apple Watch owners, coming after a 3.1-mile workout on Thanksgiving, an Activity ring competition in January to celebrate the New Year, and a 30-minute outdoor exercise on Earth Day.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 09:03 am
Well, the USA is the fattest nation on Earth
51 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Great, hopefully people get out and burn some calories. I can't imagine how this could a bad thing.Don't worry. I'm sure someone here will figure out how this is a bad thing before the thread hits a second page.
57 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I usually like these challenges, but I think I'll spend that time with my mom instead.
You could go on a mile-long walk with her and talk to her about what's new in her life (while secretly caring more about your proximity to receiving that rose sticker than anything she could possibly say [joking])
1 hour ago at 09:12 am
I usually like these challenges, but I think I'll spend that time with my mom instead.
41 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Would rather eat out with my mom instead - does that count?
41 minutes ago at 09:34 am
One mile?!
How about a real challenge?!
Perhaps Apple should tell people to not drink that soda or order that frappucccino.
How about a real challenge?!
Perhaps Apple should tell people to not drink that soda or order that frappucccino.
14 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Would rather eat out with my mom instead - does that count?
Sure, if you walk a mile to the restaurant. Lol
[doublepost=1494262914][/doublepost]
I will do the mile in memory of my mother, who died in December.
/suckiestmothersdayever
Sorry to hear that, but way to do something in her honor.
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
I love Apples sense of inclusivity, with the mention of a wheelchair workout.
41 minutes ago at 09:34 am
easy!!! Just finished a 5K without stopping, and I'm not athletic
Do another 5K like Thanksgiving
Do another 5K like Thanksgiving
