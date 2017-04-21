New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
iPhone 8 Shell Render Features Vertical Dual-Lens Camera, iPhone 5-Style Body
Multiple design renders of Apple's much-rumored 5.8-inch OLED iPhone have surfaced over the course of the last two weeks, giving us our first look at what the device might look like.
Apple is testing multiple prototypes so we have seen several designs, but two of them have focused on a device with an aluminum frame, a vertical dual-lens camera, and a mysterious hole on the back below the Apple logo.
Now a third render has popped up featuring the same general design, but this time, it's a render of a full rear casing, which provides a clearer look at what the "iPhone 8" might look like at launch, should this be the design Apple chooses to use.
Created by Instagram user bro.king, the renderings are directly based on the previously leaked design schematics.
The rendered shell is made from silver aluminum, with a squared design that's highly reminiscent of the iPhone 5 family rather than the smoother curves of more recent iPhone models. Size details are not included, but the design schematics it's likely based on suggested the device measures in at 149.5mm tall by 72.5mm wide, which is slightly larger than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 at 138.3mm by 67.1mm.
In line with multiple rumors, it features a vertical dual-lens camera which Apple is said to be implementing to introduce better picture quality and perhaps augmented reality functionality, and most notably, there's a circular cutout on the back.
Rumors have suggested that this is for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and this is perhaps the prototype Apple will use if it can't reliably integrate Touch ID under the display of the iPhone 8, but there's also the possibility that the cutout is for an inductive wireless charging module.
Apple is rumored to be implementing wireless charging in the iPhone 8, and the latest information on the matter has suggested Apple will use an inductive charging solution rather than long-range wireless charging technology, which is not yet reliable enough.
As mentioned above, Apple is allegedly testing up to 10 OLED iPhone prototypes, so this isn't necessarily the finished product that we're going to see in September. We have also seen a design prototype featuring a device with a glass body, a 4mm bezel and an edge-to-edge display, along with no visible Touch ID sensor.
We're getting closer to the point when Apple will need to start finalizing a design, so we may soon see part leaks that give us a better idea of the direction the company decided to go in.
Apple is testing multiple prototypes so we have seen several designs, but two of them have focused on a device with an aluminum frame, a vertical dual-lens camera, and a mysterious hole on the back below the Apple logo.
Now a third render has popped up featuring the same general design, but this time, it's a render of a full rear casing, which provides a clearer look at what the "iPhone 8" might look like at launch, should this be the design Apple chooses to use.
Created by Instagram user bro.king, the renderings are directly based on the previously leaked design schematics.
The rendered shell is made from silver aluminum, with a squared design that's highly reminiscent of the iPhone 5 family rather than the smoother curves of more recent iPhone models. Size details are not included, but the design schematics it's likely based on suggested the device measures in at 149.5mm tall by 72.5mm wide, which is slightly larger than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 at 138.3mm by 67.1mm.
In line with multiple rumors, it features a vertical dual-lens camera which Apple is said to be implementing to introduce better picture quality and perhaps augmented reality functionality, and most notably, there's a circular cutout on the back.
Rumors have suggested that this is for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and this is perhaps the prototype Apple will use if it can't reliably integrate Touch ID under the display of the iPhone 8, but there's also the possibility that the cutout is for an inductive wireless charging module.
Apple is rumored to be implementing wireless charging in the iPhone 8, and the latest information on the matter has suggested Apple will use an inductive charging solution rather than long-range wireless charging technology, which is not yet reliable enough.
As mentioned above, Apple is allegedly testing up to 10 OLED iPhone prototypes, so this isn't necessarily the finished product that we're going to see in September. We have also seen a design prototype featuring a device with a glass body, a 4mm bezel and an edge-to-edge display, along with no visible Touch ID sensor.
We're getting closer to the point when Apple will need to start finalizing a design, so we may soon see part leaks that give us a better idea of the direction the company decided to go in.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
3 minutes ago at 10:54 am
"Mysterious Hole"?, never a fan of those.
[ Read All Comments ]