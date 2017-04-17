New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
'iPhone Edition' Said to Have Polished Stainless Steel Frame Similar to Apple Watch, Vertical Camera for VR
The blog claims the so-called "iPhone Edition" will use an improved version of the Apple Watch's stainless steel enclosure. The smartphone, more commonly dubbed "iPhone 8" for now, will also allegedly have a conventionally flat OLED display with 2.5D cover glass along the edges, as rumored previously.
As seen in a few renders over the past few weeks, the "iPhone Edition" will reportedly also be equipped with a vertically-aligned dual-lens iSight Duo camera on the rear for VR purposes. Accordingly, when the iPhone is used in a VR headset, the cameras would be positioned horizontally as customary.
Meanwhile, the tentatively named iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are expected to be slightly thicker than the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, meaning that some existing cases and accessories might not fit the newer models. From a cosmetic standpoint, however, those smartphones are expected to look similar.
I was thinking if apple does indeed make the OLED a "Pro" or more expensive model whatever you want to call it, I wonder if they will include AirPods and a dock. Like apple includes the dock for the ceramic watch?It will include EarPods and a USB cable with power adapter. Most expensive iPhone 7 does not come with extras and there's no reason this will be different. AirPods are what, 160? Dock is what, 50? No way you are getting over 200$ worth of goods for free.
If the polished steel frame rumor is true, I predict a lot of people needing to purchasing AC+ or a good case, as that frame will easily dent.
I'm hoping it's not polished. The matte stainless steel frame on the iPhone 4 didn't dent.
If the polished steel frame rumor is true, a predict a lot of people needing to purchasing AC+ or a good case, as that frame will easily dent.
Stainless steel is very hard, don't think it would dent that easy, aluminium is much more prone to dents.
If the polished steel frame rumor is true, a predict a lot of people needing to purchasing AC+ or a good case, as that frame will easily dent.And scratch! My AWS2 is not even a year old and looks like an old iPod Touch 1G.
