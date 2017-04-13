Hulu's Live TV Service Will Reportedly Cost $39.99/Month, With $20 Cloud DVR Add-On

Thursday April 13, 2017 9:41 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Although Hulu's new live TV bundle is set to launch before spring is over, details about the service have been noticeably scant ahead of the its launch. Today, sources speaking with TechCrunch who have knowledge of Hulu's plans have claimed that the new cord-cutting bundle will cost subscribers exactly $39.99 per month, which comes in right under Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins' promise of a bundle that would cost users "under $40" per month.

The price of the service's add-on cloud DVR feature has also been detailed, which will reportedly cost users $20 each month to gain extensive video recording functionality. Subscribers to Hulu's base $39.99 package will have a limited DVR feature (small storage space, no fast-forwarding), but Hulu's alleged $20 DVR add-on package would include "unlimited" storage capped at 200 hours of programming as well as allow for fast-forwarding.

The live TV service will allow for a certain amount of recording and storage space in its base package – a feature that’s quickly becoming a standard offering for these types of businesses. But this recording space will not be a fully functional DVR, as it will not support fast-forwarding.

However, Hulu is considering an add-on package to its live TV service that will include an unlimited DVR with up to 200 hours of programming, as well as unlimited streams. (There may be a cap on concurrent streams outside the home, though – we’ve heard three.)

This add-on bundle will allow users to optionally upgrade their live TV service with the cloud DVR and unlimited streams, and will be priced under $20 per month, sources tell us.
Concurrent streaming on devices in the same home is said to be capped at three, and that number may lessen for users who don't opt-in for the cloud DVR bundle. In total, the Hulu Live TV bundle would cost upwards of $60 on the high-end, which does still come in under most low- to medium-level traditional cable packages. Subscribers currently using Hulu's $7.99/month or $11.99/month (ad-free) on-demand options will simply have to pay the difference of an upgrade to the live TV service when it launches.

Reports about included channels have been circulated in the past -- including CBS and NBC -- but the look of the specific channel bundle that will be on offer, and if there might be more than one tier, remains a mystery. Most packages, like DirecTV Now, give users tiers ranging from $35/month to $70/month to access more channels. In the original rumor, Disney and Fox were floated as potential partners with Hulu's service, and Time Warner's stable of channels will also help bolster the channels available to subscribers.

Although the cord-cutting bundle options have become plentiful in the past few years, ranging from Sling TV to Playstation Vue to DirecTV Now, Hulu's alternative will be interesting as the first to combine live television with exclusive video on-demand options. One of the most important aspects of Hulu's bundle -- its actual launch date -- has yet to be rumored, but the company has until June 20 to debut the service before the end of spring.

Tag: Hulu
31 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
noisycats
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
DOA. Way too expensive. I'd rather get Netflix, Prime, and HBO, and still have cash left in my pocket. Good luck Hulu.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
1 hour ago at 09:46 am



but Hulu's alleged $20 DVR add-on package would include "unlimited" storage capped at 200 hours of programming


So... limited?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
gorkt
30 minutes ago at 10:25 am
No way. I was waiting for this, but why on earth would I pay the same or more as I pay for cable for something that has less channels and worse functionality. No thanks.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
KrispE00
1 hour ago at 09:45 am
Unlimited DVR (limited to 200 hours of programming).
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
WhoDaKat
46 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Way, way too expensive. Thats how much a normal cable subscription costs. And I'd bet a dollar the channels will be limited in some way.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
coolbreeze
1 hour ago at 09:54 am
Pricing is starting to approach actual cable pricing. This is not going to work well. People who cut the cord are the target market. Pricing it as much as cable itself is a terrible strategy. Just because the programming is shifted from coax/satellite to the internet doesn't mean the pricing should be the same.

People want lower monthly bills. The free market will sort this out.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
53 minutes ago at 10:02 am

For my family, it was $115 per month for two HD TVs with DVR from DIRECTV. We switched to DIRECTV Now and are paying $35.00 per month now.

DIRECTV Now doesn't have any of the crap shopping channels and the package we have includes channels we want to watch that our more expensive traditional DIRECTV package didn't (SEC Network, for one). DIRECTV Now doesn't include DVR (yet). When DVR does roll out, it will probably cost extra; but we'd rather have the $80 per month savings than DVR right now anyway.


I haven't missed DVR. The On-Demand content + Netflix really renders DVR completely unnecessary.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
56 minutes ago at 09:59 am
The main problem the cable/sat industry has is that they refuse to admit that their overall revenues and margins may just be untenable moving forward.

People mostly just want to pay less - Period.

These companies bloated themselves and are now just crafting constant new package versions of ways to try and still get the same amount of $/month out of customers who no longer want to pay that much and have realized how overpriced the offerings really are given the mostly un-compelling content.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Michael Scrip
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
Gosh... $60 a month for just TV + DVR...

And how much does this service cost from the cable company you already have?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redscull
1 hour ago at 09:46 am
So, unlimited == 200. Or 30 if you are T-Mobile. Or 22 if you ask AT&T. Or some other number if you ask Verizon. Someone really needs to explain to the marketing teams at tech companies what the word "unlimited" actually means.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]