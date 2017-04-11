Nvidia Releases macOS Drivers for GeForce 10-Series Graphics Cards

Tuesday April 11, 2017 2:23 PM PDT by Juli Clover
As promised, Nvidia last night introduced beta macOS drivers for its latest GeForce 10-series graphics cards, enabling macOS support for cards ranging from the GeForce GTX 1050 to the newly announced Nvidia Titan Xp.

macOS drivers for Nvidia's Pascal 10-series graphics cards will be of interest to those who build Hackintosh machines, use external GPUs, and those who own older Mac Pro machines that can be updated with newer GPUs. Apple has not used Nvidia GPUs in its Macs for several years now, favoring AMD instead.


Nvidia first said it would release macOS drivers for its latest line of graphics cards when it announced the launch of the Nvidia Titan Xp, which Nvidia says is the world's most powerful graphics card with 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gb/s, 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12 TFLOPS of processing power.

Prior to the release of the drivers, Mac users were only able to use previous-generation Maxwell-based 9-series GPUs.

The new macOS Pascal drivers can be downloaded directly from Nvidia.

M.PaulCezanne
1 hour ago at 02:27 pm
Will it work in my old LC II?
canny
1 hour ago at 02:29 pm
Can a Hackintosh be made with Nvidia Pascal GPU and the latest Ryzen CPU?

I noticed this video with Ryzen working on 10.9: https:/www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJLxbwurK4 (//www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJLxbwurK4)
lamunkya
1 hour ago at 02:30 pm
Now anybody with a $800 budget can build a hackintosh that runs circles around a $6000 mac pro in graphic intensive applications.
Rating: 2 Votes
redheeler
1 hour ago at 02:36 pm

Now anybody with a $800 budget can build a hackintosh that runs circles around a $6000 mac pro in graphic intensive applications.

You can't really compare a custom-built Hackintosh with consumer-grade components to a workstation/pro-grade computer like the Mac Pro; but I agree the Mac Pro is still way too expensive for 2013 hardware, even after the price drop.
Will it work in my old LC II?

No, you'd need at least an LC III and even then it may not work.
aaronhead14
1 hour ago at 02:32 pm

Can a Hackintosh be made with Nvidia Pascal GPU and the latest Ryzen CPU?

I noticed this video with Ryzen working on 10.9: https:/www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJLxbwurK4 ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJLxbwurK4')


No. AMD CPUs are not supported in macOS, nor will they ever be. (At least, that's my prediction).
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 02:24 pm
A bit late to this story, but nevertheless I'm excited to see the performance in eGPU enclosures and differences between macOS and Windows.
Nunyabinez
25 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
I can't wait to get home and update the driver on my Hackintosh.

And for those who say you can't compare a home-made computer with a Mac Pro are right if you are needing fault-tolerant hardware.

But for $1500, you can definitely get a computer that will perform just as well as a $6000 machine.

The main issue would be that the $1500 machine might have components break sooner, but if you don't have a mission critical process then it doesn't really matter.

And since you are using commonly available parts, if it does fail, then it is fairly easy to replace the part.

That being said, I love my cMP that is still going strong strong from 2010. My 2007 is a little long in the tooth, but is still in production.
pgiguere1
1 hour ago at 02:35 pm

No. AMD CPUs are not supported in macOS, nor will they ever be. (At least, that's my prediction).


Maybe now, but they used to be supported. My first hackintosh had an Athlon 64 and ran Tiger. :p
