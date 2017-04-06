New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Nvidia Debuts New High-End Titan Xp Graphics Card With Mac Support

Thursday April 6, 2017 9:35 am PDT by Juli Clover
Nvidia today announced the launch of its latest super high-end graphics card, introducing the new Nvidia Titan Xp.

The Titan Xp, which Nvidia calls the world's post powerful graphics card, features 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gb/s, 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12 FLOPS of processing power.


Priced at $1,200, this year's Titan card is unique because for the first time, Nvidia is making it available to Mac users with new Pascal beta drivers (also available for the entire 10-series lineup) that are set to be released during the month of April.

Earlier this week, Apple announced plans for future high-end Mac Pro machines with better graphics capabilities, so that ultra high-end cards like the Titan Xp are already offering support is a good sign. The Titan Xp could also potentially be used with older Mac Pro machines and Hackintosh machines.
For the first time, this gives Mac users access to the immense horsepower delivered by our award-winning Pascal-powered GPUs.
Housed in a die-cast aluminum body, the Titan Xp uses vapor chamber cooling technology. According to Nvidia, the graphics card offers up to three times faster performance than previous generation graphics cards, and it includes support for "next-gen VR experiences."

The Titan Xp can be purchased from the Nvidia website starting today.

Avatar
Sunday Ironfoot
1 hour ago at 09:39 am
Only 12 FLOPS, it's slower than a Nintendo Game & Watch
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
aaronhead14
1 hour ago at 09:39 am
From the 9to5Mac Article:

"We have reached out to Nvidia for a statement about compatibility down the line with lesser 10-series cards, and I’m happy to report that Nvidia states that all Pascal-based GPUs will be Mac-enabled via upcoming drivers. This means that you will be able to use a GTX 1080, for instance, on a Mac system via an eGPU setup, or with a Hackintosh build. Exciting times, indeed."

https://9to5mac.com/2017/04/06/nvidia-titan-xp-beta-pascal-drivers-mac/

Great for us Mac Pro users who already have the GTX 1080 for Windows! Now we'll be able to us it in macOS too!
Rating: 7 Votes
slimothy
slimothy
1 hour ago at 09:36 am
This could be HUGE for upcoming Macs. Everyone always says "you can't game on a Mac". Well this would put that to rest, and it would incentivize more developers to create Mac titles as well. Awesome to see.
Rating: 7 Votes
TechZeke
TechZeke
1 hour ago at 09:40 am

SUCH GREAT NEWS! Here's for hoping that the new modular Mac Pro will have NVIDIA Pascal cards!


I don't think Apple revealing they are working on a new Mac Pro then nvidia announcing Mac Support is coincidence. Hopefully this is a sign that the new Mac Pro is not just modular, but that it can use off the shelf parts for the RAM, CPU, GPU, and storage.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
aaronhead14
1 hour ago at 09:38 am
SUCH GREAT NEWS! Here's for hoping that the new modular Mac Pro will have NVIDIA Pascal cards!
Rating: 4 Votes
errin
errin
50 minutes ago at 09:53 am
At last here comes 10xx driver.
Rating: 3 Votes
pgiguere1
pgiguere1
58 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Considering how old the tower Mac Pro that supports this card is, and how expensive the card is, I guess this makes more sense for a Hackintosh than a real Mac.
Rating: 3 Votes
justperry
justperry
1 hour ago at 09:38 am


The Titan Xp, which Nvidia calls the world's post powerful graphics card, features 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gb/s, 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12 FLOPS of processing power.

12 FLOPS?
Should probably be 12 TFLOPS.


12 FLOPS?
Should probably be 12 TFLOPS.
Rating: 2 Votes
ksz
ksz
37 minutes ago at 10:06 am

i can't believe the good news we are receiving for the last couple of days...

I know, it's like a burden has been lifted... :)
Rating: 2 Votes
DanielDD
DanielDD
35 minutes ago at 10:08 am
This week is, at this moment, the most impactful week for the mac of the last 10 years.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]