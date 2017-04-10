New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.2 update to developers, nearly two weeks after seeding the first iOS 10.3.2 beta and two weeks after introducing iOS 10.3, which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. Apple has also released a minor iOS 10.3.1 update, which focused on security improvements.
Registered developers can download the second iOS 10.3.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
We don't yet know what features or improvements are coming in iOS 10.3.2 as Apple doesn't offer detailed release notes and nothing notable was discovered in the first iOS 10.3.2 update.
As a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect iOS 10.3.2 to offer bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. Apple has said that the update fixes SiriKit car commands, which should be working as expected.
If we find anything new in the second iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
