Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 10 .3.2 update to developers, just one day after introducing iOS 10.3 , which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System.Registered developers can download the iOS 10.3.2 update from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.We don't yet know what features or improvements are coming in iOS 10.3.2 as Apple doesn't offer detailed release notes, but as a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect it to focus on bug fixes and under-the-hood performance improvements rather than major new features. Apple does say the update fixes the new Siri Kit car commands, which should now work as expected.Should anything new be found in the iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.