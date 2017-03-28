Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers
Registered developers can download the iOS 10.3.2 update from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
We don't yet know what features or improvements are coming in iOS 10.3.2 as Apple doesn't offer detailed release notes, but as a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect it to focus on bug fixes and under-the-hood performance improvements rather than major new features. Apple does say the update fixes the new SiriKit car commands, which should now work as expected.
Should anything new be found in the iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/28/apple-seeds-first-beta-of-ios-10-3-2/')
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.2 update to developers, just one day after introducing iOS 10.3 ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/27/apple-releases-ios-10-3/'), which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System.
Registered developers can download the iOS 10.3.2 update from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
We don't yet know what features or improvements are coming in iOS 10.3.2 as Apple doesn't offer detailed release notes, but as a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect it to focus on bug fixes and under-the-hood performance improvements rather than major new features.
Should anything new be found in the iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
Article Link: Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/28/apple-seeds-first-beta-of-ios-10-3-2/')
What happened to 10.3.1?
iOS 10.3 was just released yesterday! Don't the iOS developers take time to crack open a few beers and toast another released crammed full of new bug fixes?Drink the beer as you look for the bugs ;-)
Was that the fastest turnabout for a new beta after a release?
this has become the norm for the fast few ios releases
"under-the-hood performance improvements" - again. o_O
You mean "performance improvements".
[ Read All Comments ]