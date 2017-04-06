Updated models with AMD graphics options could arrive in early 2017.
Microsoft Surface Beats iPad in Design, Productivity, and Accessory Use in New J.D. Power Study
The Microsoft Surface has been ranked the highest in overall consumer satisfaction, and six points above Apple's iPad in second place, according to J.D. Power's 2017 U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study. This marks the first top spot win for Microsoft in all six years that J.D. Power has published the Tablet Satisfaction Study, with the company earning a total 855 satisfaction score out of a potential 1,000 points.
The J.D. Power U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction in the tablet market by looking at five areas: performance (28 percent); ease of operation (22 percent); features (22 percent); styling and design (17 percent); and cost (11 percent). The study accounts for 2,238 tablet owners who have owned their current device for less than one year, with participants being questioned between October and December 2016.
With these rankings, Microsoft has received the designation as "among the best" on the market, while Apple at 849 points is "better than most."
According to J.D. Power, Microsoft's win this year "is largely due to its top rankings in the features and styling & design factors." The company earned top marks in categories related to the variety of pre-loaded applications, internet connectivity, and availability of manufacturer-supported accessories. This last category highlights the Surface's versatility, according to consumers, who reportedly "have the highest incidences of accessory use" with Microsoft Surface when compared to competitors.
Specifically, the Microsoft Surface's stylus saw a 48 percent usage rate in comparison to 27 percent of the industry average, while the tablet's add-on keyboard had a 51 percent usage rate in comparison to just a 14 percent industry average. Rounding out the Surface's pros were its variety of input/output ports (like a microSD card slot, USB 3.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack) and amount of internal storage available.
Overall, J.D. Power found that customer satisfaction with their tablets is rising, with the study average sitting at 841 and increasing 21 index points from the six-months-ago iteration of the study. Customers are also tending to choose large screens, with satisfaction at 869 points for customers with screens measuring 10 inches or more, 850 points for screens 8-10 inches or more, and 824 for screens less than 8 inches.
Driving the selection process: Lower price and past experience are the most commonly cited reasons for tablet selection among customers (22% each). Reputation is next at 19%.
Data plans increase satisfaction: Nearly one-third (32%) of customers have a data plan with their tablet. Overall satisfaction among customers with a data plan is 863 vs. 834 among those without such a plan.
Apple has moved up and down J.D. Power's Tablet Satisfaction Study throughout the years, earning the top spot on some iterations of the study, while falling back down a few months later in others. Previous first place holders include Amazon and its Fire Tablets, as well as Samsung. When it's on top, Apple has used J.D. Power's ratings in numerous web campaigns in the past.
The J.D. Power U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction in the tablet market by looking at five areas: performance (28 percent); ease of operation (22 percent); features (22 percent); styling and design (17 percent); and cost (11 percent). The study accounts for 2,238 tablet owners who have owned their current device for less than one year, with participants being questioned between October and December 2016.
With these rankings, Microsoft has received the designation as "among the best" on the market, while Apple at 849 points is "better than most."
According to J.D. Power, Microsoft's win this year "is largely due to its top rankings in the features and styling & design factors." The company earned top marks in categories related to the variety of pre-loaded applications, internet connectivity, and availability of manufacturer-supported accessories. This last category highlights the Surface's versatility, according to consumers, who reportedly "have the highest incidences of accessory use" with Microsoft Surface when compared to competitors.
Specifically, the Microsoft Surface's stylus saw a 48 percent usage rate in comparison to 27 percent of the industry average, while the tablet's add-on keyboard had a 51 percent usage rate in comparison to just a 14 percent industry average. Rounding out the Surface's pros were its variety of input/output ports (like a microSD card slot, USB 3.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack) and amount of internal storage available.
“The Microsoft Surface platform has expanded what tablets can do, and it sets the bar for customer satisfaction,” said Jeff Conklin, vice president of service industries at J.D. Power. “These tablet devices are just as capable as many laptops, yet they can still function as standard tablets. This versatility is central to their appeal and success.”Microsoft also beat Apple in areas like the size of the tablet, quality of materials used, and attractiveness of tablet design. Microsoft's customers who are using the Surface Pro line of tablets are said to largely be early adopters (51 percent), younger than the customers of its competitors, and "more likely to consider productivity features as important." Microsoft customers tend to list productivity-related tasks as "very important" in comparison to industry average, like emailing, word processing, and banking.
Overall, J.D. Power found that customer satisfaction with their tablets is rising, with the study average sitting at 841 and increasing 21 index points from the six-months-ago iteration of the study. Customers are also tending to choose large screens, with satisfaction at 869 points for customers with screens measuring 10 inches or more, 850 points for screens 8-10 inches or more, and 824 for screens less than 8 inches.
More key findings include:
Apple has moved up and down J.D. Power's Tablet Satisfaction Study throughout the years, earning the top spot on some iterations of the study, while falling back down a few months later in others. Previous first place holders include Amazon and its Fire Tablets, as well as Samsung. When it's on top, Apple has used J.D. Power's ratings in numerous web campaigns in the past.
Related Roundups: iPad, iPad Pro
Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Hows that iPad "Pro" Tim? Maybe one more stupid commercial?
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am
It is better, an awesome little "machine". My wife uses one and she absolutely loves it (and she was a life long apple user). If they fit a better battery in the new one, im getting one myself. Windows is actually not that bad anymore...
<Ducks for cover>
<Ducks for cover>
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am
This strong competition from Microsoft is great. It should inspire Apple to improve their products. They have had little motivation for too long.
44 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Not surprising. ....it runs a full desktop OS.
43 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Windows on a tablet. *Shudders*
41 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Hate to say it. It's a better device. Hate the OS, though.
33 minutes ago at 08:43 am
Since when is the Surface a tablet? Does anyone ever use it without a keyboard attached or in portrait mode? All this tells me is people think a laptop running a desktop OS is more versatile than a tablet. That should be shocking to no one.
37 minutes ago at 08:39 am
Well duh!
The iPad after many years is still just a big iPhone!
Innovate the iOS then you'll have my $ Apple.
The iPad after many years is still just a big iPhone!
Innovate the iOS then you'll have my $ Apple.
42 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Not surprised by Microsoft's win here.
Am surprised that Samsung is almost tied with Apple. Have been sorely disappointed with every Samsung tablet I've ever tried.
Am surprised that Samsung is almost tied with Apple. Have been sorely disappointed with every Samsung tablet I've ever tried.
32 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Having owned one, I can confirm that is a nice product. More powerful, flexible then the iPad.
[ Read All Comments ]