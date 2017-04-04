Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
New Mac Pro Lineup Now Available on Apple Store, But 8-Core Model Currently Unavailable Online
The base model Mac Pro with a 3.5GHz 6-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM is available to purchase now for $2,999 online and at select Apple Stores in the United States, Canada, and select other countries. Online orders ship in as little as one business day.
The higher-end model with a 3.0GHz 8-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM is listed as "currently unavailable" online, with no purchase button yet. Just moments ago, the model was listed as available in "30 business days," but Apple has removed that timeframe.
Today's spec bumps have raised the entry-level Mac Pro to a 6-core processor with 16GB of RAM for $2,999, compared to the former base model with a quad-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Likewise, Apple used to sell a high-end 6-core Mac Pro for $3,999, but has today bumped that model to 8-cores for the same price.
There are no other hardware changes to either model, but upgrade pricing for built-to-order configurations is now cheaper. Upgrading from 6-core to 8-core or 12-core, for example, used to be $1500 or $3000 respectively, but it is now $800 or $2000 respectively. AMD FirePro graphics upgrades are likewise cheaper.
The news came today in a collection of announcements that Apple unveiled to journalists near its headquarters in Cupertino, including a confirmation of new pro-level iMac models coming later in 2017 and a promise that the Mac Mini is still "important."
Apple also announced that it is working on a "completely rethought" version of the Mac Pro, as well as a pro display that works with the system, but Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller admitted that "you won't see any of those products this year."
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
On a three grand plus machine that doesn't even ship with a keyboard and mouse :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
Apple.. dedicated to the 'Pro' user...
If you really think this is a good thing, that the base model now comes with an extra 4 gig of ram, and a higher end 4/ 5 year old graphics chip, is a nice gift.. well more fool you.
People will still complain, because this forum is filled with trolls and Apple haters.
This forum must be mostly dentists considering how much time they spend looking gift horses in the mouth. :rolleyes:
Folks have been demanding Apple cut their prices on the current Mac Pro and the moment Apple does that, and by a fair bit (for Apple), they still complain about the price.
Same with the new form factor. Bitch about wanting one, then bitch about having to wait for Apple to engineer it. And once it arrives, they'll surely bitch it isn't enough.
Doug Stanhope had it dead-on when he said some people find complaining their form of entertainment. :)
And yet Apple Shares continue to soar! How does that work then? :eek:
Purely iPhone sales, it has to be.
I'm just curious - are people generally excited about apple announcing a macbook pro in the next year or so ? or are you just burned out on disappointment from this company that had once had you excited with their new and innovative products?Personally, I'm burnt out. I switched to Windows this year, so I could use an HTC Vive in VR. I actually can't see why I would ever switch back. MacOS is good, but frankly the hardware has really fallen behind.
People will still complain, because this forum is filled with trolls and Apple haters.
Or just not completely filled with people without a critical mind. Thats how Trump got elected, people just blindly buying what was put in front of them.
People will still complain, because this forum is filled with trolls and Apple haters.Sheeps will complain too, because this forum is also filled with idiots and Apple worshippers.
Buying that old hardware for that price is still expensive!
[ Read All Comments ]