Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Says New iMacs Coming Later This Year
Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller and software engineering chief Craig Federighi have confirmed that Apple is working on new iMac models that the company expects to launch later this year, as reported by TechCrunch.
Apple did not share specific details about what to expect from the refresh, but Thunderbolt 3 ports and faster processors are likely at the very least.
31 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Be nice to see some Nvidia GPUs in it as an option.
28 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Apple must've been on the forums. MR readers detriggered!
28 minutes ago at 05:40 am
unprecedented announcement from Apple. Looks like the pro-consumers were loud enough and Apple listened - plus competition is heating up from Microsoft. Have to love competition - Apple works best when its under pressure - this is excellent news.
My prediction for the iMac is they add pencil support.
3 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Way to kill the current sales. Well done Schiller.THIS took REAL COURAGE, and I applaud Apple for doing so.
I'm glad they recognized that it's better to lose a few sales today, if it means preventing some customers from leaving forever.
22 minutes ago at 05:46 am
:/ Could later this year mean WWDC?!?
I don't want to wait :(
27 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Make the iMac more expandable please! The screen can be glued together but please make sure to use m2 SSD and make both SSD and the memory accessible!
21 minutes ago at 05:48 am
I'm very happy right now....
24 minutes ago at 05:44 am
So, 31st December?Apple will invent a new month to take place after December. They will call it iMember and it will last 650 days. This way they can both deliver a new iMac this year, and the Mac Pro next year.
26 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Make it thicker, so it doesn't throttle. Reduce the bezels, and I'm all in.
29 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I think this was agreed on by most people, although whether it is a chassis redesign or not is yet to be seen. At this point I strongly suspect it will be.
