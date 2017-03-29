Apple SIM Partner GigSky Now Offers Data Plans in Over 40 More Countries

Apple SIM partner GigSky today announced that its data plans are now available in over 180 countries around the world.
MacRumors obtained a list of the 40 or so new countries and territories that GigSky has expanded into as of this week:
Apple SIM enables iPad users to easily switch between different short-term data plans from select carrier partners without needing multiple SIM cards. Given that GigSky supports more than 180 countries around the world, Apple SIM is particularly convenient for staying connected while traveling.
GigSky data plans start at between one and five cents per MB depending on the country. To purchase an Apple SIM plan, open the Settings app and tap Cellular/Mobile Data > Set Up Cellular/Mobile Data. Data is activated immediately following payment. Plans work in the country in which they are purchased only.
GigSky's announcement also outlined some new deals:
Apple SIM is also available for purchase separately at Apple Store locations in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Keep in mind that not all carriers support Apple SIM, and it is not available in China.
GigSky's competitors include AlwaysOnline Wireless and Truphone. Visit the Apple SIM website for other partners and countries supported.
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Belize
- Bhutan
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Colombia
- Côte d'Ivoire
- French Polynesia
- Guam
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kenya
A few of the countries listed above appear to have already been supported, but the majority of them are new.
- Liberia
- Macau
- Madagascar
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Papua New Guinea
- San Marino
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Tonga
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe
- Rwanda
