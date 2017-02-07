Apple SIM Can Now Be Used With Truphone in 40 Countries

Truphone has introduced international data plans for iPad users with an Apple SIM, including 500MB for €8, 1GB for €11, and 3GB for €20. Each plan lasts up to 30 days and can be used in 40 countries, such as the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
For now, iPad users need to be in Spain when purchasing an Apple SIM plan from Truphone for the first time, but the data can then be used in any of the 40 participating countries. Truphone said it plans to roll out its Apple SIM plans for purchase across Europe and beyond in the coming weeks.
Apple SIM enables iPad users to easily switch between different short-term data plans from select carrier partners without needing multiple SIM cards. Apple SIM can be used in more than 140 countries and territories around the world, making it particularly convenient for staying connected while traveling.
Apple SIM is embedded in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and preinstalled in cellular-enabled iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models sold in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
Apple SIM is also available for purchase separately at Apple Store locations in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Keep in mind that not all carriers support Apple SIM, and it is not available in China.
Truphone data plans can be purchased or topped up on compatible iPads by tapping Settings > Mobile Data > Set Up Mobile Data. No Wi-Fi connection is needed to purchase a plan. iOS 10.2 or later is said to be required. Truphone is offering first-time customers 100MB of data for free to trial the service.
Other Apple SIM partners around the world include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Three UK, EE, AlwaysOnline Wireless, GigSky, SoftBank, and au by KDDI. As a pricing comparison, GigSky offers data in over 140 countries for between 1 and 10 cents per MB depending on the region.
