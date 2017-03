5.8-Inch iPhone Said to Have Curved Display, But Not as Curved as Galaxy S7 Edge

The curve will be gentler than screens in Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge handsets. This is partly due to the challenges of making curved glass covers to match screens, according to the source.



Apple's widely rumored 5.8-inch iPhone will feature a curved OLED display, although the curve will be gentler than Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, according to Japanese website Nikkei Asian Review The report comes just a few days after research firm IHS Markit said it "anticipates Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design." KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Chinese research firm TrendForce previously said they expect the premium iPhone to have 2.5D cover glass, which refers to the slightly curved front glass that iPhones have had since the iPhone 6 in 2014. A "gently" curved display could perhaps conform to this design.The report cites a source that said Apple "would not be using OLED optimally" if it opted for a flat display like existing iPhone models, but it cautioned that the design has not been finalized and could still change.