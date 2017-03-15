New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

5.8-Inch iPhone Said to Have Curved Display, But Not as Curved as Galaxy S7 Edge

Wednesday March 15, 2017 7:11 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored 5.8-inch iPhone will feature a curved OLED display, although the curve will be gentler than Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, according to Japanese website Nikkei Asian Review.

The curve will be gentler than screens in Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge handsets. This is partly due to the challenges of making curved glass covers to match screens, according to the source.

While the curved screen will allow a viewable area of about 5.2 inches and make the iPhone even sleeker, it will not offer significant new functions, the person said.
The report comes just a few days after research firm IHS Markit said it "anticipates Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design."

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Chinese research firm TrendForce previously said they expect the premium iPhone to have 2.5D cover glass, which refers to the slightly curved front glass that iPhones have had since the iPhone 6 in 2014. A "gently" curved display could perhaps conform to this design.

The report cites a source that said Apple "would not be using OLED optimally" if it opted for a flat display like existing iPhone models, but it cautioned that the design has not been finalized and could still change.

AppleFan91
9 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Monday - Analyst says iPhone 8 to have curved screen.
Tuesday - A different analyst says iPhone 8 to have flat screen.
Wednesday - A third analyst says iPhone 8 to have curved screen but not as much as the S7E.

Well, at least you'll be "right" in September MR
Rating: 3 Votes
rGiskard
2 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Ive: other displays are too curved. The iPhone strikes a minimalist curvature in perfect harmony with the user.
Rating: 1 Votes
1applerules1
5 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Unless it improves my porn viewing experience idc
Rating: 1 Votes

