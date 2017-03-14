Apple Hires iPhone Security Expert Jonathan Zdziarski

iPhone forensics expert, security researcher, and former jailbreak community developer Jonathan Zdziarski today announced he has accepted a position with Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team. He did not reveal his official starting date or responsibilities at the company.
Zdziarski was known as "NerveGas" within the jailbreaking community. He was formerly part of both the iPhone Dev Team and Chronic Dev Team.
Zdziarski used to be an active Twitter user, but it appears he has disabled his account recently, possibly due to his employment at Apple.
I’m pleased to announce that I’ve accepted a position with Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team, and am very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals so passionate about protecting the security and privacy of others.Zdziarski has provided input on a number of important iOS-related security matters over the years, ranging from Apple's high-profile battle with the FBI over unlocking an iPhone used by a shooter in the 2015 San Bernardino attack to smaller incidents such as a potential WhatsApp flaw uncovered last year.
This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love. I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.
Zdziarski was known as "NerveGas" within the jailbreaking community. He was formerly part of both the iPhone Dev Team and Chronic Dev Team.
Zdziarski used to be an active Twitter user, but it appears he has disabled his account recently, possibly due to his employment at Apple.
Tags: security, Jonathan Zdziarski