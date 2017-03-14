Apple Hires iPhone Security Expert Jonathan Zdziarski

Tuesday March 14, 2017 9:18 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone forensics expert, security researcher, and former jailbreak community developer Jonathan Zdziarski today announced he has accepted a position with Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team. He did not reveal his official starting date or responsibilities at the company.

I’m pleased to announce that I’ve accepted a position with Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team, and am very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals so passionate about protecting the security and privacy of others.

This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love. I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.
Zdziarski has provided input on a number of important iOS-related security matters over the years, ranging from Apple's high-profile battle with the FBI over unlocking an iPhone used by a shooter in the 2015 San Bernardino attack to smaller incidents such as a potential WhatsApp flaw uncovered last year.

Zdziarski was known as "NerveGas" within the jailbreaking community. He was formerly part of both the iPhone Dev Team and Chronic Dev Team.

Zdziarski used to be an active Twitter user, but it appears he has disabled his account recently, possibly due to his employment at Apple.

Tags: security, Jonathan Zdziarski
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Bigsk8r
1 hour ago at 09:20 am
Well, that might actually be a double down on security.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
webbuzz
1 hour ago at 09:20 am
Probably why he deleted his Tweets earlier this year.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Goatllama
1 hour ago at 09:27 am
Oh wow! This seems like a great thing. Will be sad to not have his informative and snarky tweets showing up in my feed anymore, but it's definitely for a good reason. Congrats, dude!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jdillings
32 minutes ago at 09:56 am
Cook will put him to work on new stickers
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Col4bin
1 hour ago at 09:24 am
Perfecting retina unlock scanning for iOS?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
49 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Expert? Dude is a laughing stock in the forensics industry.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]