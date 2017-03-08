VUDU Confirms Apple TV App in Development, But Release Date Unknown

Streaming movie and TV service VUDU has confirmed that it is currently in the development stages for an upcoming fourth-generation Apple TV app, although the official launch timeline is unclear at this point. A Redditor spotted the confirmation from a VUDU engineer named Jake, who posted on the company's forums in response to a user's inquiry about the long-requested debut of a VUDU app for Apple TV.
In a separate thread dating back about a year ago, the same engineer explained the reasoning behind VUDU not prioritizing an Apple TV app. He mentioned that due to Apple's strict policies preventing third-parties from selling movies in their apps, VUDU has instead focused on adding HD AirPlay streaming into its iOS app so users can use the company's mobile app to stream all of their content to Apple TV. It's believed that the same restriction has prevented Amazon from debuting Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV.
While that's a hindrance for VUDU iOS users, it could work the same way for Apple TV watchers. Besides purchasing and renting movies and TV shows, VUDU acts as a storage vault for digital copies of films purchased in retail locations, if users choose VUDU as a storage space over other options such as iTunes.
For the Apple TV itself, Apple is rumored to be working on an updated 4K version of the device for potential release before the end of 2017.
Forum member: Any chance of an AppleTV app being planned?With VUDU's Apple TV app confirmed to be in development, it's likely that the company will use the same tactic that it took with the VUDU iOS app [Direct Link] in finding a way to abide by Apple's policy while still offering the crux of its services. On mobile, users can watch and download all of the movies and TV shows they want, as long as they complete the transactions on VUDU's website first.
VUDU engineer: Yes, it's in development. No, please don't ask me for a date, I don't know
