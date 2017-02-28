Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Google Unveils New 'YouTube TV' Streaming Service for $35 per Month
YouTube today officially announced its new streaming television service, YouTube TV, reports Recode. Priced at $35 per month, YouTube TV features access to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and approximately 30 major cable channels, with television content available alongside YouTube's own video content.
Separate from YouTube Red, the new TV service will be available as a standalone app that's launching later this year. While it will be available on laptops and TVs through Chromecast, YouTube TV is said to be focused on a "mobile first" experience, with YouTube expecting most users to watch on smartphones and tablets.
At launch, available channels will be limited to cable networks owned by companies that also own broadcast networks, but that could change in the future.
At $35 per month, YouTube TV is at the price point Apple hoped to achieve when it was working on its own now-shelved television streaming service. It's also a price point that's competitive with offerings like DirecTV Now, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue.
YouTube has been working on a streaming television service for more than two years, and while it was originally rumored to be called "Unplugged," the company appears to have gone with a simpler name. Compared to competing TV services, YouTube TV could potentially have an edge given its impressive existing user base.
Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal suggested people around the world are watching more than 1 billion hours of YouTube videos every day.
One thing that distinguishes YouTube TV from its competitors is that while it will feature cable networks owned by companies that also own broadcast networks -- so it will offer both ESPN and ABC, both owned by Disney -- it doesn't feature any networks owned by programmers that operate exclusively on pay TV, like Viacom, AMC or Time Warner.YouTube TV features include cloud DVR options with unlimited storage space, an AI-powered recommendation system, and service that scales reliably for no launch-time outages.
32 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
"YouTube TV features include cloud DVR options with unlimited storage space"
why not just record all channels for me and let me watch whatever?
24 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Meh, I'll stick with my $35 grandfathered rate for 100+ channels on DTVN's streaming service. It's been a rocky start, but things are already starting to improve and DVR is expected to arrive this year. I think for that price point Google is going to have to bring more to the table.
This space is heating up and I welcome the competition, hopefully it will help drive down prices for us.
28 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Sorry, it's too much money for what they're offering. IMO
30 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
I'd rather have SONY not know what to do with my viewing habits data than have Google know.
15 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
23 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
This is not going to work. Nobody wants to pay YouTube any money.
