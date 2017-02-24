Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPads May Not Ship Until May or June
In January, DigiTimes reported that the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads were expected to enter mass production in the Q2 of 2017 while the 9.7-inch iPad would enter mass production in Q1 2017. The potential release dates partly line up with a recent report from Mac Otakara, which said the 10.5-inch iPad may not be ready to ship until May. However, that report said the three other iPad models rumored to debut at the March event, new 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPads, are expected to ship in March.
12.9-inch iPad shipments have been drying up around the world in recent weeks, slipping to shipping estimates of 2-3 weeks in the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany and Japan. While increasing shipping times are a sign of an impending refresh, in this case it seems to be a supply issue.
During Apple's latest earning call, CEO Tim Cook said that the company underestimated iPad demand in the past quarter and had an issue with one of its suppliers. Cook said the issue would probably not be resolved this quarter, likely leading to shriveling 12.9-inch iPad stock. Similarly, the supply issue could keep the refreshed 12.9-inch iPad from shipping before May.
The new 10.5-inch model is expected to be the flagship model in Apple's new iPad lineup, sporting an edge-to-edge display on the same footprint as the current 9.7-inch iPad. Alongside new iPads at a March event, Apple is also expected to debut a 128 GB iPhone SE and red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus color variations.
Tag: digitimes.com
Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
ugh...I rather read the "Tim Cook moving to Apple Park" article again.
If iPad is dead, then computing is dead and we'll all be doing something else. iPad is without doubt the future of computing and Macs and Windows PC's as we know them will cease to exist soon.
Google trucks and cars, Steve jobs.
You sir just need a car, does not mean others do not need trucks. Steve knew this very well, This is beyond Tim...so he just "tries" to simplify the situation, though is very wrong. Macs and PCs are going nowhere.
I could not be more excited to get my hands on these new iPads. They will all be incredible.
[doublepost=1487914364][/doublepost]
If iPad is dead, then computing is dead and we'll all be doing something else. iPad is without doubt the future of computing and Macs and Windows PC's as we know them will cease to exist soon.
LOL! You're definitely smoking some devil's lettuce.
Replace "may not ship" with "supply constraints at launch" and it's every Apple product released in the last 5 years. From airpods, to Apple Pencil, to beats X, to iPhone!
Excellent point. Worse case July / August, and that is ordering directly from apple. You are better off trying instore these days than preorder
It's not s Mac Pro.....you are announcing and launching 2-3 months later....it's an iPad....your bread and butter. Stop making political statements and make some business statements to your times to get their act together and hit delivery timelines .
[doublepost=1487914364][/doublepost]
iPad is dead
If iPad is dead, then computing is dead and we'll all be doing something else. iPad is without doubt the future of computing and Macs and Windows PC's as we know them will cease to exist soon.
The iPad mini doesn't make sense anymore with the increasing sizes of the phones. Four iPad sizes is just goofy.
The iPad mini is critical for many, many pilots. It is small enough to mount to a yoke and large enough to read an approach plate on. I have mine with me every time I fly and I can't think of any local pilots who don't have a mini.
I could not be more excited to get my hands on these new iPads. They will all be incredible.
[doublepost=1487914364][/doublepost]
If iPad is dead, then computing is dead and we'll all be doing something else. iPad is without doubt the future of computing and Macs and Windows PC's as we know them will cease to exist soon.
Hi Tim, is it you?
[ Read All Comments ]