Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Said to Debut New iPad Pro Lineup, 128GB iPhone SE, and Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus at March Event
Apple will host a March 2017 event to introduce a new iPad Pro lineup, including 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models, according to Japanese website Mac Otakara.
The report claims Apple may also add a 128GB storage option for the iPhone SE alongside its existing 16GB and 64GB capacities, add a new red color option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and announce new Apple Watch bands.
The rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, which is expected to have an edge-to-edge display, may not begin shipping until May.
The report claims Apple may also add a 128GB storage option for the iPhone SE alongside its existing 16GB and 64GB capacities, add a new red color option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and announce new Apple Watch bands.
The rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, which is expected to have an edge-to-edge display, may not begin shipping until May.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3, iPad Pro, iPhone 7, iPhone SE
Tag: macotakara.jp
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Tag: macotakara.jp
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)