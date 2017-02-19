Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Acquires Israeli Firm RealFace Specializing in Facial Recognition
Apple has bought Israeli startup RealFace, a cybersecurity and machine learning firm specializing in facial recognition technology.
The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that the Tel Aviv-based company, founded in 2014, was snapped up by Apple for an estimated $2 million, while Hebrew-language Calcalist said the deal was worth "several million dollars".
RealFace's website is currently offline, but according to promotional material, the startup had developed a unique facial recognition technology that integrates artificial intelligence and "brings back human perception to digital processes". RealFace's software is said to use proprietary IP in the field of "frictionless face recognition" that allows for rapid learning from facial features.
The Israeli startup also developed a now-defunct app called Pickeez, which selected and collated a user's best photos across various platforms using the RealFace recognition software.
According to iPhone 8 rumors, Apple may ditch Touch ID along with the physical home button, in favor of a facial recognition-capable front-facing 3D laser scanner, although with the RealFace acquisition coming at such a late time, it's unlikely that the any of the startup's technology will feature.
RealFace is the fourth Israel-based firm Apple is known to have acquired. In 2011 it bought flash memory maker Anobit for a reported $400 million, then in November 2013 it acquired 3D sensor company PrimeSense for an estimated $345 million. Most recently in 2015, Apple bought LinX for around $20 million.
Demo of RealFace's face recognition software.
No touch id no buy.
It will definitely have Touch ID in some form. Nobody is going to be using facial recognition to authenticate in store Apple Pay purchases.
No touch id no buy.
No touch id no buy.
No way they ditch touch ID. If facial recognition is involved in the next phone it will be as an added feature, not a replacement.
Dear MR,
While I enjoy these articles.... PLEASE stop mentioning the incredibly unlikely scenario of loss of TouchID.
When TouchID came out; nobody was saying: "and Apple is removing the ability to use a passcode; you'll be forced to use this feature, whether it's buggy or not"- so I'm unsure why this time around everyone has glommed into this RIDICULOUS rumor, so far only postulated by a single "analyst", based here in America, that has no insider info, or ties w/ the production factories. It really reads like his personal opinion based on nothing other than that.... it's his opinion.
While I enjoy these articles.... PLEASE stop mentioning the incredibly unlikely scenario of loss of TouchID.
When TouchID came out; nobody was saying: "and Apple is removing the ability to use a passcode; you'll be forced to use this feature, whether it's buggy or not"- so I'm unsure why this time around everyone has glommed into this RIDICULOUS rumor, so far only postulated by a single "analyst", based here in America, that has no insider info, or ties w/ the production factories. It really reads like his personal opinion based on nothing other than that.... it's his opinion.
