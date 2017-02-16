Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AT&T to Launch New Unlimited Data Plan
Following in the footsteps of T-Mobile and Verizon, AT&T today announced plans to debut a new unlimited data plan that's available to all of its postpaid customers. The unlimited plan will be available starting tomorrow.
AT&T previously offered an unlimited data plan, but it was limited to customers who were also DirecTV or U-Verse customers.
According to AT&T, the new plan will provide unlimited talk, text, and data on four lines for $180, which is more expensive than T-Mobile's ONE data plan for four customers and on par with Verizon's pricing, also at $180 for four lines. A single line is priced at $100.
AT&T is including unlimited calls from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico and unlimited texts to more than 120 countries around the world. Customers are also able to talk, text, and use data in Canada and Mexico with no roaming charges.
The company's fine print says that AT&T "may slow speeds" during periods of network congestion for customers who consume more than 22GB of data, which is not a surprise as T-Mobile and Verizon's plans contain similar caveats. The unlimited plan also includes the Stream Saver feature, which downgrades video to 480p. Stream Saver is enabled by default, but can be turned off online.
With AT&T now offering an unlimited plan for all of its customers, all of the major carriers in the United States have unlimited data plans available, which is impressive because for the last several years, carriers like AT&T and Verizon have been heavily focused on eliminating their unlimited customers.
Sprint and T-Mobile have offered unlimited data plans since August, and T-Mobile's growing popularity and regular feature additions at an affordable price appears to have inspired AT&T and Verizon to re-adopt unlimited plans.
Verizon announced its unlimited plan earlier this week with inclusions like 10GB of tethering data and HD video streaming, spurring T-Mobile to implement similar changes. With T-Mobile's new tethering offerings and higher-quality video streaming, it continues to offer the best value at $70 per month for a single subscriber (Verizon's plan is $80). Sprint's plan is priced at $55 per month, but its coverage can't compete with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, and AT&T's plan is the most expensive of the four at $100 for a single line.
AT&T previously offered an unlimited data plan, but it was limited to customers who were also DirecTV or U-Verse customers.
According to AT&T, the new plan will provide unlimited talk, text, and data on four lines for $180, which is more expensive than T-Mobile's ONE data plan for four customers and on par with Verizon's pricing, also at $180 for four lines. A single line is priced at $100.
AT&T is including unlimited calls from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico and unlimited texts to more than 120 countries around the world. Customers are also able to talk, text, and use data in Canada and Mexico with no roaming charges.
"We're offering unlimited entertainment on the nation's best data network where and when you want to enjoy more of what you love," said David Christopher, Chief Marketing Officer of the AT&T Entertainment Group.AT&T's $180 price point is after a $40 credit for the fourth smartphone line, which will start after two billing periods. Prior to then, customers will need to pay $220 per month for the plan.
The company's fine print says that AT&T "may slow speeds" during periods of network congestion for customers who consume more than 22GB of data, which is not a surprise as T-Mobile and Verizon's plans contain similar caveats. The unlimited plan also includes the Stream Saver feature, which downgrades video to 480p. Stream Saver is enabled by default, but can be turned off online.
With AT&T now offering an unlimited plan for all of its customers, all of the major carriers in the United States have unlimited data plans available, which is impressive because for the last several years, carriers like AT&T and Verizon have been heavily focused on eliminating their unlimited customers.
Sprint and T-Mobile have offered unlimited data plans since August, and T-Mobile's growing popularity and regular feature additions at an affordable price appears to have inspired AT&T and Verizon to re-adopt unlimited plans.
Verizon announced its unlimited plan earlier this week with inclusions like 10GB of tethering data and HD video streaming, spurring T-Mobile to implement similar changes. With T-Mobile's new tethering offerings and higher-quality video streaming, it continues to offer the best value at $70 per month for a single subscriber (Verizon's plan is $80). Sprint's plan is priced at $55 per month, but its coverage can't compete with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, and AT&T's plan is the most expensive of the four at $100 for a single line.
Tag: AT&T
Top Rated Comments(View all)
17 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Where did this magical 22GB number come from? They're all using it.
And what would happen if every wireless customer used 21GB every month?
Would their network simply meltdown? :)
And what would happen if every wireless customer used 21GB every month?
Would their network simply meltdown? :)
7 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
This post can have unlimited words in it, but I reserve the right to end it if it reaches 22 words long.
15 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Any word on tethering?
14 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
Wonder if this is a good for us grandfathered unlimited account.
I'm thinking the same thing. This could potentially save me the 3x $5 increase next month. But it would need to included tethering. Otherwise I wouldn't leave the grandfathered plan.
12 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Best deal on ATT is 15GB Family plan with FAN discount ($100+15+15+15+15) we never use all 15GB and usually have about 19GB with rollover. 18% off with FAN. this of course is it when you BYOD to avoid thatt stupid $40 charge per line. Works with NEXT too.
About $140 /4 = $35.20 per line teathering/hotspot and ATT wifi hotspots included.
$220 is crazy expensive
About $140 /4 = $35.20 per line teathering/hotspot and ATT wifi hotspots included.
$220 is crazy expensive
15 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Why Stream Saver for videos when everyone else is giving unlimited with HD video?
18 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Unlimited data plan with limited data. It's AT&T.
4 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
I guess I shouldn't complain when my unlimited goes up another 5 in March. After my employer discount with AT&T I have been paying 85 a month since 2009.
16 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Unlimited data plan with limited data. It's AT&T.
It is unlimited data. Not unlimited 4g. Same as everyone else.
[ Read All Comments ]