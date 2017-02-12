Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Verizon Introduces Unlimited Data Plan
Verizon today introduced its first unlimited data plan since 2011. Verizon Unlimited, which includes unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data, will cost $80 per month for a single smartphone or tablet, or $45 per month for four lines. The plan will be available to new and existing customers starting Monday.
Verizon Unlimited includes 10GB of 4G LTE tethering per month, with tethering reduced to 3G speeds after the 10GB of usage. The plan includes full HD video streaming, unlike T-Mobile and Sprint's optimized plans that stream video at 480p, and AT&T's opt-out Stream Saver mode that likewise reduces video quality.
The plan also includes calling and texting to Mexico and Canada, and up to 500MB per day of 4G LTE roaming in those countries.
Verizon Unlimited's pricing requires paper-free billing and AutoPay. In line with rivals AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, Verizon may de-prioritize customers who exceed 22GB of data usage in a billing cycle in the event of network congestion.
Verizon said customers can add a smartwatch or other connected device for an extra $5 per month. TravelPass, offering customers 500MB per day of 4G LTE data while traveling outside of the United States, Canada, or Mexico, reduced to 2G speeds thereafter, is available for an extra $10 per month.
Verizon becomes the last of the "Big Four" U.S. carriers to offer unlimited data. AT&T's unlimited data plan starts at $150 per month when you factor in the minimum cost of a required AT&T U-verse or DirecTV NOW subscription, while T-Mobile ONE starts at $70 per month and Sprint Unlimited starts at $50 per month.
Verizon's existing plans, including S, M, L, XL, and XXL tiers, will remain available to new and existing customers.
Verizon Unlimited includes 10GB of 4G LTE tethering per month, with tethering reduced to 3G speeds after the 10GB of usage. The plan includes full HD video streaming, unlike T-Mobile and Sprint's optimized plans that stream video at 480p, and AT&T's opt-out Stream Saver mode that likewise reduces video quality.
The plan also includes calling and texting to Mexico and Canada, and up to 500MB per day of 4G LTE roaming in those countries.
Verizon Unlimited's pricing requires paper-free billing and AutoPay. In line with rivals AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, Verizon may de-prioritize customers who exceed 22GB of data usage in a billing cycle in the event of network congestion.
Verizon said customers can add a smartwatch or other connected device for an extra $5 per month. TravelPass, offering customers 500MB per day of 4G LTE data while traveling outside of the United States, Canada, or Mexico, reduced to 2G speeds thereafter, is available for an extra $10 per month.
Verizon becomes the last of the "Big Four" U.S. carriers to offer unlimited data. AT&T's unlimited data plan starts at $150 per month when you factor in the minimum cost of a required AT&T U-verse or DirecTV NOW subscription, while T-Mobile ONE starts at $70 per month and Sprint Unlimited starts at $50 per month.
Verizon's existing plans, including S, M, L, XL, and XXL tiers, will remain available to new and existing customers.
Tags: Verizon, unlimited data
Top Rated Comments(View all)
4 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Courtesy of Romeo Void, Never Say Never. All that needed to happen was Fran Shamwow, Head Tightwad, to retire…
Still happily beating up VZW's network on legacy UL data plans since 2011!
Still happily beating up VZW's network on legacy UL data plans since 2011!
7 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
This might make me switch from AT&T solely for the tethering reason. It will be interesting to see if AT&T finally allows tethering on it's unlimited plan.
8 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
TIL that a checkmark means there's a footnote.
Verizon Unlimited includes 10GB of 4G LTE tethering per month, with data reduced to 3G speeds after the 10GB of usage.
Verizon Unlimited includes 10GB of 4G LTE tethering per month, with data reduced to 3G speeds after the 10GB of usage.
9 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
is AT&T the only company that hasn't brought it back?
Also interesting comcast is going limited while the carriers are slowly going back to unlimited
Also interesting comcast is going limited while the carriers are slowly going back to unlimited
11 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Hmmm this could make me dump AT&T
[ Read All Comments ]