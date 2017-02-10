Tim Cook Describes Fake News as 'One of Today's Chief Problems'

Friday February 10, 2017 5:08 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
As Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to make his rounds in Europe, Good Morning Britain managed to catch him for a quick interview while he was visiting Woodberry Down Primary School yesterday. Regarding fake news, which has been an increasingly hot topic since the U.S. Presidential election got into full swing last year, Cook said that "this is one of today's chief problems."


In the wake of growing fake news, companies like Facebook have taken action to bring the quality of an article to their users' attention before they share it with their friends. For Apple, Cook said that the solution to the problem is not a simple one.
"We have to give the consumer tools to help with this. And we've got filter out part of it before it ever gets there without losing the great openness of the internet. And so this is one of today's chief problems, it is not something that has a simple solution."
Cook covered another topic during his stay in London this week, discussing Brexit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May. According to The Independent, in the talk Cook said that he is "very optimistic" about the UK's future outside of the European Union, and that it will be "just fine," although there will undoubtedly be some "bumps in the road along the way."
In a statement released after the meeting, Apple said: "We are proud that Apple's innovation and growth now supports nearly 300,000 jobs across the UK."
Apple will continue to back the UK in the future, as it currently plans on building a new headquarters at London's Battersea Power Station, expected to be complete by 2021. After its completion, 1,400 employees will be moved from eight locations around London to occupy the company's new UK offices.

Early this morning, Cook also continued documenting his European adventures on Twitter, congratulating the Tate Britain art gallery after he visited its digital artwork exhibit. Yesterday, he stopped in the offices of ustwo games in London to get a sneak peak at the latest mobile game from the company behind Monument Valley.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
Scottsoapbox
45 minutes ago at 05:19 am
The chief problem is that people aren't educated enough in critical thinking to be able to discern which news is fake.
radiology
radiology
53 minutes ago at 05:12 am

[doublepost=1486732414][/doublepost]Here is my solution to avoid fake news: don't read/watch the news. It's all fake anyway...
simonmet
simonmet
36 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Ok I get that fake news is basically an evolution of political propaganda, but is it "one of today's chief problems"? Seriously? What about global conflict, population growth, food security, pollution, habitat destruction and species loss, disease, global warming, inequality between and within nations, the plight of Africa...?

And just what does Apple expect to do? I don't use Apple's News app (deleted it) because I disdain anything that tries to track my activity and preferences. I'm smart enough to get my news from quality sources when I feel so inclined and to read critically even from those. The onus is predominantly on the individual here.

Fake news has developed because of a tendency for certain people to believe what they want to believe regardless of truth, which has always existed (case in point: religion!) and the chief combat for this is education.

Seriously, this is just another fluff piece and useless musing from Tim Cook to try and make him sound socially progressive when really he's just the head of a major global corporation.
Starflyer
Starflyer
27 minutes ago at 05:37 am
I'm glad Facebook has Politifact on the case...

Wackery
Wackery
8 minutes ago at 05:56 am
I agree, all that fake news on macrumors about the mac line of computers being updated is frustrating
Avatar
orbital~debris
31 minutes ago at 05:33 am
I'm absolutely all for eradication of Fake News, but only recently have started to wonder if the solution may eventually lead to a double-edged sword scenario…

So I think many already know that Facebook et. al. use algorithms to determine where & how prominently a post appears for others in their social network. What if this kind of manipulation is enacted on a larger scale, but to censor or filter-out dissenting views to give the appearance of consensus.

Fake News solutions - while currently seeming to work on the basis of flagging content with a quality message - could theoretically be used to suppress all updates on a topic at the discretion of whoever is ultimately in control (be it the network itself or a higher governance).
WBRacing
WBRacing
42 minutes ago at 05:22 am

[doublepost=1486732414][/doublepost]Here is my solution to avoid fake news: don't read/watch the news. It's all fake anyway...

It's like News Papers these days are no longer that, they have become "Opinion Papers".
Autrement
Autrement
36 minutes ago at 05:28 am

[doublepost=1486732414][/doublepost]Here is my solution to avoid fake news: don't read/watch the news. It's all fake anyway...

Or ... how about we take a skeptical eye to what we read and educate our students to recognize the difference between fact, opinion and spin?

An uninformed populace just makes the problem worse.
naeS1Sean
naeS1Sean
46 minutes ago at 05:18 am
I feel like he's more politician than anything else these days.
Avatar
troutspinner
39 minutes ago at 05:25 am

[doublepost=1486732414][/doublepost]Here is my solution to avoid fake news: don't read/watch the news. It's all fake anyway...


News programs have become the typical TV series, entertainment at best. Agreed!
