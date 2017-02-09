BeatsX Earphones Come With Three Free Months of Apple Music

One day away from their official launch, new information is beginning to come out about the BeatsX Earphones thanks to a couple of hands-on videos and reviews that have been posted online. In Jonathan Morrison's newest video, titled BeatsX Wireless vs Apple AirPods, the YouTuber has discovered that all purchases of BeatsX come with a code for three free months of Apple Music, akin to users getting another free trial period of Apple's streaming music service.
To get the three months of free Apple Music, all users will have to do is register their new BeatsX Earphones on the official Beats By Dre website and enter the code that comes in the box.
In the video, Morrison also discusses what he likes about the time he's spent with BeatsX, including the ease of connectivity with the W1 chip and iCloud connectivity. The biggest advantage over the AirPods, according to Morrison, is the in-line remote control on BeatsX, which provide tangible buttons for volume and playback. On AirPods, users have to invoke Siri or use an iPhone or Apple Watch for these controls.
A few other unboxing and impressions videos were posted today, including one with a closer look at the traveling case included in the box posted by YouTube channel UrAvgConsumer. The video also takes a look at comparing BeatsX to other earphones with similar neck straps, as well as putting the new earphones to the test in terms of audio quality by listening to a variety of different genres.
With a launch tomorrow, interested users don't have to wait much longer to get their hands on BeatsX. The earphones will launch for $149.95 on Apple.com, in Apple retail stores, as well as at other retailers.
