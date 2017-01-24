Apple CEO Tim Cook Cashes in Another $3.6 Million in Stock

Tuesday January 24, 2017 4:07 PM PST by Juli Clover
cook_heroApple CEO Tim Cook sold an additional 30,000 shares of Apple stock over the course of the last few days, according to a disclosure shared by the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission.

Based on the Apple's stock price of $120 to $120.41 at the time of the transaction, the sale, conducted as scheduled based on Cook's trading plan adopted back in August of 2015, netted Apple's CEO approximately $3.6 million.

Tim Cook also divested 30,000 Apple shares last week, so he's received a total of $7.2 million in 2017 thus far. Following this week's transaction, Cook continues to own just under 100,000 shares of Apple stock, valued at more than $117 million based on Apple's current stock price.

In early January, an SEC filing revealed Cook earned just $8.7 million in 2016, down from $10.28 million in 2015. Cook and other Apple executives only received 89.5 percent of cash incentives during the year due to Apple's failure to meet its target performance goals for net sales and operating income.

Cook's 2016 salary was, however, supplemented by the vesting of previously awarded stock bonuses worth approximately $137 million, tied to Cook's tenure and Apple's performance under his leadership.

52 comments


Top Rated Comments

Avatar
Devie
2 weeks ago
Saving up for the new Mac Pro
Rating: 35 Votes
Avatar
ThomasJL
2 weeks ago
Tim Cook is the Steve Ballmer of Apple. He does an excellent job at satisfying the shareholders while simulatneously releasing uninnovative lackluster products.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
Max Portakabin
2 weeks ago

Looks like he's on his way out.


We can only hope.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
1080p
2 weeks ago
Bring back Forstall!
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
canny
2 weeks ago
Looks like he's on his way out.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Labeno
2 weeks ago
Hey Timmy,
I've been a mac user for years, and converted about 20 people. There's used to be lots of people like me helping Apple out. That's a lot of money in your pocket. But with your new laptop is a joke. My wife just got the new SurfaceBook... way better than a mac:
- Has a magnetic power cord connector, you got rid of magsafe.
- Has a touch screen, way better than a tiny touch bar on a keyboard.
- Screen detaches to turn into a tablet with a different visual interface appropriate for a tablet. With your money sucking model, I'd have to buy a laptop and a tablet.
- Has a very nice pen. I'd have to get an iPad Pro to use a pen.
- Has the option for Nvidia graphics do do more pro level CUDA development. Apple no longer supports the Nvidia option.
- Has two full size USB ports, the new laptop only has the mini C.

You have ruined what used to be a great laptop. Stop acting like everything is magical. Let me know if I'm being ridiculous with any of the above features found on the SurfaceBook, but not on the new MBP.

You're last name should be Crook instead of Cook because you only work for investors, and not your computer customers who used to promote your products. Apple mac way more money than Microsoft, and look what you've done to show for it. I will no longer promote Apple. You do the math for the long term effect of the many people like me who used to help Steve Jobs out.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
JetLaw
2 weeks ago

Bring back Forstall!

I have to admit that I celebrated when Forstall left but lately I feel like I was rooting against the wrong guy. I didn't like his vision when it came to UI, but at least he HAD a vision.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
ronf129
2 weeks ago

hes laughing all the way to the bank before he leaves smart man.


Totally missed the part where it says "the sale, conducted as scheduled based Cook's trading plan adopted back in August of 2015" huh?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
1080p
2 weeks ago

I have to admit that I celebrated when Forstall left but lately I feel like I was rooting against the wrong guy. I didn't like his vision when it came to UI, but at least he HAD a vision.

A coupe of days ago, I had a "Memory" appear in my Facebook feed from 6 years ago... it was a screencap from my iPhone 4S with iOS 5. The first thing I said was, " I miss that design!"
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Naraxus
2 weeks ago

I still firmly believe Apple's best days are ahead of it.

You're one of an ever shrinking few who believe that
Rating: 4 Votes
