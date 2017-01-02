Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
LG and Dell to Showcase Latest USB-C Displays for New MacBook Pro at CES This Week
CES 2017 kicks off in Las Vegas this week, and a handful of USB-C displays compatible with the new MacBook Pro will be unveiled at the show. USB-C displays display up to 4K video, transfer data, and charge the new MacBook Pro over a single cable connected between the display and notebook.
Dell today introduced the S2718D Ultrathin Monitor, a 27-inch IPS display which it claims is the "world"s overall thinnest monitor" with HDR10 support for vibrant colors. The display has a glossy finish with Dell's ultra-thin InfinityEdge bezels, but its base is bulkier than average to accommodate for the internal components.
Dell's new S2718D display is indeed very thin (Image: Engadget)
While the display is indeed very thin, its other specs fall short of some existing USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 displays on the market. It is not 4K, for instance, but rather Quad HD with a resolution of 2,560×1,440 for 108 PPI. And while it covers over 99% of the sRGB color gamut, it does not support the wider DCI-P3 color gamut.
The display has a 60Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 400 nits, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 6ms response time, and 178⁰ wide viewing angle, per Tom's Hardware. It can connect to a new MacBook Pro or 12-inch MacBook over a single cable, but with only 45W of power delivery. There is also one HDMI 2.0 port and an audio line out.
The S2718D Ultrathin Monitor will start at a rather expensive $700 on Dell.com, with U.S. availability expected on March 23.
LG will be showcasing more attractive options at CES this week, including the 32UD99, a new 32-inch IPS display with HDR10 support and 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840×2,160 for 137 PPI. In addition to HDR, the 32UD99 covers over 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for wider and more immersive colors.
The 32UD99 can connect to the new MacBook Pro or 12-inch MacBook over a single cable, but LG did not specify the wattage for pass-through charging. The display also features built-in speakers with "Rich Bass" technology and a "True Color Pro" setting for "color reproduction accuracy unmatched in the industry," according to LG.
While it does not have USB-C input, LG will also be showcasing the 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide Mobile+ Monitor at CES 2017. The new 34UM79M model is "the world's first Chromecast-enabled multimedia monitor," enabling users to stream movies, music, games, and more from mobile devices directly to the monitor.
Also on display in Las Vegas alongside LG's UltraFine 4K and 5K displays will be its new 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor. The 34UC99 model is equipped with AMD's FreeSync technology, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and other gamer-friendly features. No word yet on USB-C input.
LG did not confirm pricing or availability, but those details should become known once CES gets underway later this week.
Dell's and LG's new USB-C displays provide new MacBook Pro owners with a couple of additional choices after Apple discontinued its Thunderbolt Display. LG's UltraFine 5K Display remains one of the best options, but those looking for alternatives should read our USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Display Buyer's Guide.
41 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
That Dell monitor is gorgeous. Apple should be ashamed of itself.
34 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
Never understood disgusting random/round feet below a rectangular screen. Are these designers blind?You're assuming they have designers.
38 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
46 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
None of these have the aesthetics the ACD and TB's I still own.
17 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
I'd rather have the specs of the LG Ultrafine than the design of these. These look nice but don't deliver on the stuff that matters.
27 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
43 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Way better looking than the Apple/LG monitor but still not as appealing as previous Apple monitors.
40 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Too bad we won't be seeing any new 5k displays at CES.
31 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
