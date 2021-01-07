Skip to Content

Review: Satechi's Latest Wireless Charger Has a Magnet, But Isn't MagSafe

by

Satechi's latest charger, the USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, is modeled after Apple's MagSafe charger and includes a built-in magnet that allows it to attach to Apple's iPhone 12 devices, but it's not ‌MagSafe‌ and can charge Apple devices at a maximum of 7.5W rather than 15W.

satechi magnetic charger iphone
Since this is a Qi-based charger, it works with AirPods and also Android smartphones, and for Android smartphones that allow for faster charging, it can charge at up to 15W.

satechi magnetic charger
Design wise, Satechi's Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable looks similar to a ‌MagSafe‌ charger, but it is made from a space gray plastic with a white front that's not quite the same material as a ‌MagSafe‌ charger. The back of the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable is slightly domed when attached to an iPhone, so it doesn't quite sit flush and can rock a little, but I didn't find this to be a major issue because the rounded shape is so slight.

satechi magsafe comparison front
As with a ‌MagSafe‌ charger, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable attaches to the ring of magnets in one of Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models or a ‌MagSafe‌ compatible case. There's a 1.5m cord along with a USB-C connector, but the charging cable does not come with a power adapter and you must supply an 18W+ charger.

satechi charger magsafe comparison
By default, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable can charge earlier iPhones because it's a Qi charger, but you're not going to get the same magnetic alignment unless you buy a secondary Satechi accessory, the Magnetic Sticker, which is available for iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ models. The Magnetic Sticker comes with a series of guides that let you know where to place it on an ‌iPhone 11‌ or an ‌iPhone 12‌.

satechi sticker guide magnetic
You peel off the guide, stick it to the appropriate phone, and then attach the magnet with adhesive. Once attached, the magnet that you've added to an ‌iPhone‌ is able to adhere to Satechi's charger with automatic alignment over the built-in wireless charging coil. The magnet is slim and it works well, making this a useful accessory for an ‌iPhone 11‌, plus it can also be used to add magnets to non-MagSafe iPhone 12 cases to allow those cases to work with the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable.

satechi iphone 11 pro max sticker
The Magnet Sticker is compatible with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger as well, though non-iPhone 12 models will still be limited to slower non-MagSafe charging speeds. I found the sticker to be useful for setting my iPhone 11 Pro Max to charge with my ‌MagSafe‌ Duo and the standard ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, so that might be worth picking up even if you don't plan to get the cable from Satechi. I was not able to use this with Belkin's new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger because the adhesive does not stay in place when the ‌iPhone‌ is positioned upright for charging, but it worked fine flat. Note that charging with the sticker using Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ chargers is limited to 7.5W.

satechi iphone 11 pro max sticker charger
I think the most logical use case for the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable is with an ‌iPhone 11‌ model and the Magnetic Sticker. At $29.99 + $9.99 for the sticker, it's reasonably priced, and the magnetic attachment makes it simpler to use than standard Qi-based wireless chargers where you might need to shift things around to get the alignment right.

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable is also fine for the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and I found that it attaches to the correct spot and charges at the advertised 7.5W speed, but it's just not as fast as ‌MagSafe‌. It has the same design as the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and is just $10 cheaper, so ‌iPhone 12‌ owners will likely be better served paying the extra $10 for the faster 15W ‌MagSafe‌ charging (or 12W if you have an iPhone 12 mini).

satechi magnetic charger iphone 2
There are already other "magnetic" chargers like this Satechi charger on the market, and there's a lot of potential for confusion here. Chargers that aren't official ‌MagSafe‌ chargers (Apple requires Made for ‌iPhone‌ certification for ‌MagSafe‌) are not going to charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ model at 15W even though they're attaching to the ‌iPhone‌ magnetically, so those who want to make sure they're getting the fastest charging will need to double check labeling and advertised charging speed.

Bottom Line

As I said up above, I like the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable paired with the Magnetic Sticker as a simple wireless charging solution for the ‌iPhone 11‌ models, but it's not an accessory that I would recommend for the ‌iPhone 12‌ models because for $10 more, you can get double the charging speed with the $39 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

That said, if you want something that's more affordable and don't mind the slower charging speeds, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable works as well as any Qi-based charger and has the benefit of easy-attach magnets.

How to Buy

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable can be purchased from the Satechi website for $29.99. The Magnetic Sticker is also available from Satechi for $9.99.

Note: Satechi provided MacRumors with a Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable and Magnetic Sticker for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tag: Satechi

Top Rated Comments

ryanflanders256 Avatar
ryanflanders256
1 hour ago at 09:40 am
And then you're stuck with a big ol' sticker on the back of your phone. No thanks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yurc Avatar
yurc
1 hour ago at 09:44 am
Well....this is basically wired charger...just not plugged into lightning port.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mdracer Avatar
Mdracer
10 minutes ago at 10:35 am
I feel as though wireless charging is going backwards. Now for best results we need a huge puck to travel with us for the convenience?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airtags mockup 4 blue

Kuo: Apple to Unveil AirTags, Augmented Reality Device, and More in 2021

Monday January 4, 2021 8:13 am PST by
Apple plans to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021, according to a new research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors. AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, and would notify users on their Apple devices ...
Read Full Article95 comments
microsoft outlook web app

Microsoft to Replace Outlook for Mac With New Universal Client

Tuesday January 5, 2021 5:25 am PST by
Microsoft is planning to replace Outlook for Mac with a new web-based universal Outlook client, according to Windows Central. Months after announcing a complete redesign of Outlook for Mac, Microsoft is reportedly intending to scrap its current Mac app and replace it with a new client based on the Outlook web app. Codenamed "Monarch," the project is Microsoft's attempt to build a single ...
Read Full Article142 comments
google apps collage

Google Hasn't Updated Its iOS Apps Since the Day Before Apple's New Privacy Labels Requirement

Tuesday January 5, 2021 9:21 am PST by
Last month, Apple introduced a new privacy section in the App Store to inform users about some of the data types that apps may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. Developers have been required to provide this info to Apple when submitting new apps and app updates to the App Store since December 8, 2020. Interestingly, Fast Company noticed that Google has...
Read Full Article131 comments
cirp iphone sales chart

iPhone 12 Mini Sales Lackluster Compared to Other Models

Tuesday January 5, 2021 12:06 pm PST by
Apple's 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which is the smallest iPhone that has been released since the 2016 iPhone SE, may not be selling as well as Apple hoped. According to new sales numbers from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 12 mini accounted for a lower number of sales than other iPhone 12 models that Apple offers. Combined, all new iPhone 12 models accounted for 76 percent ...
Read Full Article420 comments
WhatsApp privacy policy update

Mandatory WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Allows User Data to be Shared With Facebook

Wednesday January 6, 2021 5:22 am PST by
WhatsApp's latest terms and privacy policy allows the popular messaging app to share a significant amount of user data with Facebook (via XDA Developers). WhatsApp users are today receiving an in-app notice informing them about the app's updated terms of service and privacy policy. The notice gives an overview of the main three updates, covering how WhatsApp processes user data, how...
Read Full Article214 comments
razer book macbook pro side by side

Comparison: M1 MacBook Pro vs. Razer Book 13

Tuesday January 5, 2021 3:18 pm PST by
Razer in November released the Razer Book 13, a new portable laptop focused on productivity rather than gaming. Since it is similar in many ways to the M1 Macs that Apple also launched in November, we thought we'd compare the Razer Book 13 to the M1 MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As the name suggests, the Razer Book 13 is a 13.4-inch laptop featuring...
Read Full Article111 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Expected to Boost Apple Silicon's Market Share in Second Half of 2021

Wednesday January 6, 2021 6:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half of 2021, boosting Apple's market share of notebook CPUs to about 7%, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. In July 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon and an all-new design will launch in the late second...
Read Full Article111 comments
airtags animation video jon prosser

AirTags Shown Off in 3D Animation That Could Appear During Pairing Process

Monday January 4, 2021 7:30 am PST by
2021 is expected to be the year that Apple finally releases its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, and ahead of time, YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser has shared a 3D animation of the accessory that was allegedly created by Apple. Prosser says he obtained the animation from a software engineer, who believes that it may be presented to users in a future iOS version. Apple shows a similar 3D...
Read Full Article90 comments
gan charger anker

Apple Reportedly Planning Smaller and Lighter GaN-Based Chargers

Monday January 4, 2021 10:29 am PST by
Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders from Apple in 2021 for fast charging solutions based on gallium nitride or "GaN" technology, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC will supply Navitas with GaN chips as part of an existing partnership. This supply chain news suggests that Apple is planning GaN versions...
Read Full Article152 comments
amphetamine

Apple Backtracks After Popular Mac App 'Amphetamine' Threatened With Removal Over Branding

Saturday January 2, 2021 10:25 am PST by
Popular Mac app "Amphetamine" will remain on the Mac App Store after reportedly being threatened with removal over its name and branding, which Apple had said breached App Store guidelines. Amphetamine is a free Mac app that helps users to keep their machine awake for a set amount of time. Launched in 2014, the app has been downloaded over 432,000 times and is highly rated on the Mac App...
Read Full Article201 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar