PopSockets' line of MagSafe-compatible accessories is available for purchase as of today, with the PopGrip for MagSafe, PopWallet+ for MagSafe, and the PopGrip Slide Stretch all available for purchase.



I was able to spend some time with the accessories ahead of their launch, with a quick overview of each one available below.



PopGrip for MagSafe

The PopGrip for MagSafe, priced at $30, is the accessory that most closely resembles a traditional PopSocket PopGrip. Standard PopGrips attach to an iPhone using adhesive, but the MagSafe-compatible version uses magnets.



It features an oval base with a built-in magnet along with a pop-out PopSocket option, with the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌ able to be used with a naked ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPhone‌ with a MagSafe-compatible case, but PopSockets says you should use a case.

In my experience, the magnet in the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌ is as reliable as adhesive. It offers a strong grip, though I can get it to detach if I put effort into making it detach by shaking my ‌iPhone‌ or pushing on it with a finger. It lines up well with the magnet in an iPhone 12, and I have no hesitation about using it as a grip like I would the standard PopGrip options.



I would recommend caution when using it, though, because like any magnetic accessory, it can detach if you do something like press a thumb down on the ‌iPhone‌ while pulling up on the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌. PopSockets also warns against carrying the ‌iPhone‌ by the grip to prevent an accident. Overall, I think people will find this to be a useful alternative to the adhesive version.

When I need to charge my ‌iPhone‌, it pops right off, and in general, I find the whole setup super convenient, much more convenient than the adhesive versions. It pops on when I need it and pops off when I don't, and the functionality is the same functionality that you expect from a PopSocket. It works as a grip for holding the ‌iPhone‌ and serves as a stand.

It comes in four colors, including Black, Opal, Nebula, and Gold Lutz Marble, so there isn't quite as much variety as the other PopGrips, but I imagine PopSockets plans to release additional colors and patterns in the future. You can also swap out the tops.



PopWallet+ for MagSafe

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40) is basically identical in functionality to the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌, but it's more square in shape and there's a little knit sock inside that holds up to three cards.



I don't generally use wallet cases like this, but it's a handy alternative to Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ wallet because it also includes a PopGrip for holding the ‌iPhone‌. The PopWallet is thicker than the standard PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌ to accommodate cards, and I didn't find it quite as comfortable to use.

The magnetic strength is about the same as the PopGrip ‌MagSafe‌ so it feels secure, and the cards fit in well. Cards are not going to fall out, even if you're using just one, and you can pop them out when they're needed by pressing on the knit area at the bottom of the PopWallet.



PopSockets says credit cards are protected from damage through a magnet shield, and the company recommends using the wallet with a MagSafe-compatible case.



PopGrip Slide Stretch

Priced at $15, the PopGrip Slide Stretch isn't magnetic at all, instead attaching to an ‌iPhone 12‌ via two arms that grip the ‌iPhone‌.



This solution is more secure than the magnet based solutions for those who are concerned with magnetic strength. You pull apart the two arms and slip the ‌iPhone‌ inside, and it's a tight fit, especially for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The other ‌MagSafe‌ PopSockets solutions are limited to ‌iPhone 12‌ models, but the PopGrip Slide Stretch works with older ‌iPhone‌ models, too, and has been available prior to the updated version that works with the ‌iPhone 12‌.



It is designed so you can slide it down when you need to charge with ‌MagSafe‌, but I didn't find it super easy to manipulate and preferred just pulling off the magnet-based options.

PopSockets says you need to use a case with the PopGrip Slide Stretch because it's not designed to fit without a case.



How to Buy

The PopGrip for MagSafe, PopWallet+ for MagSafe, and the PopGrip Slide Stretch can be purchased from the PopSockets website as of today.