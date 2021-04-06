Nomad, known for its lineup of premium accessories for Apple's devices, today announced the launch of the MagSafe Mount, which is designed to house the MagSafe Charger and keep it secured on a desk.

magsafe mount 1
The ‌MagSafe‌ Mount is made from a solid block of stainless steel with a painted satin finish. There's a cutout at the top that fits a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, with the charger held in place with microsuction tape. A soft rubber on the bottom keeps your desk protected, but this is a mount only -- you need to supply your own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

magsafe mount empty
Nomad sent me a ‌MagSafe‌ Mount ahead of launch, and this thing is heavy, so I was surprised when I was able to pick up my iPhone with the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount still attached some of the time. It seems to be around two pounds and I thought that kind of weight would keep it on the desk, but if you grab your ‌iPhone‌ in a certain way, the mount can come up with the ‌iPhone‌.

You need to make sure to pick up your ‌iPhone‌ from one side first, with the edge that's hanging off the charger, or with a bit of a twist, which many people probably do anyway. You can also use a finger underneath to do a pry up kind of gesture when you pull it up, which is more natural than it sounds. I do typically pick up my ‌iPhone‌ with a side pull, but I wasn't expecting that ‌MagSafe‌ strength.

magsafe mount charger inside
In just casual use without thinking about it, I only had the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount lift off my desk a couple of times over the weekend, so it wasn't an ongoing issue as long as I was mindful of how I was picking it up. Since the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount is so heavy, though, I'm worried that I might pick it up wrong one day and send it crashing into my desk.

magsafe mount magnets
I've only had the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount on hand for a couple of days, so I haven't had the time to determine whether it's something that's going to bother me over time during day to day usage. I suspect most people will get used to picking an ‌iPhone‌ up off of the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount from the top or the bottom or with a finger at the side and it won't be an issue.

I do wish Nomad had used the same microsuction material used on the inside on the outside to give the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount a stronger attachment to a desk or a table so the slight lifting in some circumstances wouldn't have been an issue at all.

The design of the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount made it difficult to get the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger secured in place, and it's really in there. It's an incredibly tight fit, so this is not an accessory that you're going to want to be taking on and off a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger. The microsuction adhesive on the inside makes it even harder to get off, and I have a bruise on the side of my thumb from trying to get it out.

Because the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger fits so tightly inside the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount, it does look great. It resembles a single piece of hardware rather than an attachment, and it's difficult to tell that there are two pieces. It's machined well and it fits precisely. The design has the USB-C cable routing through the middle and into a channel on the bottom, which contributes to the streamlined design.

magsafe mount bottom
The way the cord of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger goes into the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount has me a little concerned for its impact on the life of the cord. The way the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount is designed produces a slight bend in the cord because of the angle that it inserts into the device, and this particular spot is sometimes a point of failure for Apple's cables. I'm not sure if I have a faulty ‌MagSafe‌ Mount or if I did something unusual putting it in or pulling it out, but it's something to be aware of.

magsafe mount cord kink

Bottom Line

At $50, the Magsafe Mount is an expensive addition to a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, which is $40 on its own for a total of $90, but it has a decidedly Apple-esque design that melds well with the design of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

Those looking for a permanent desk mounting option may want to consider the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount, but it won't be a good fit for those looking for a solution that makes it easier to move the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger from place to place.

How to Buy

The ‌MagSafe‌ Mount can be purchased from the Nomad website for $50, but our readers can save 20 percent by entering the code MACRUMORS at checkout. This makes the ‌MagSafe‌ Mount $39.96.

Note: Nomad provided MacRumors with a ‌MagSafe‌ Mount for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Top Rated Comments

sinsin07 Avatar
sinsin07
47 minutes ago at 06:14 am
For that price I'll have to say No, mad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xnu Avatar
xnu
50 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Magsafe has a lot of potential for being a great product, but honestly using the single charger takes two hands to pick up my phone most of time, or a strange rocking motion that typically ends with the charger on the floor. The dual charger ends with my watch flying across the bedroom or a banging noise on my end table when i pick up my phone. The initial release of this product isn't Apples best effort. Glad to see some accessories to try to make up for the failures.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
48 minutes ago at 06:13 am
And rumors says that iPhone 13 will feature even stronger magnets ? You will need a 10 pound stand to be able to pick “just” your phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
58 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Apple-esque design, and Apple-esque price.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny Steps Avatar
Johnny Steps
51 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Man even with the weight, it could still be picked up alongside the MagSafe charger? Geez ha ha.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryanasimov Avatar
ryanasimov
40 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Every time I see one of these MagSafe accessories I think of how much I like my simple Anker charging stand; it puts my phone at a convenient angle on my desk and nightstand, stays put when I pick my phone up, and is so inexpensive I can buy multiple to place around my house and office. It charges in portrait or landscape, too. Set the phone down, pick it up with one hand... what could be easier?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

