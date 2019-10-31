Review: Mophie's Latest Wireless Chargers Will Juice Up Multiple Devices at Once, But Are Expensive

Design wise, these chargers are fairly simple, made from a black plastic covered with a suede-like fabric for grip and protection from scratches. Mophie also makes a version that's a glossy black plastic for those that don't like the ultrasuede look, and it's sold on the Apple online store.
I'm not a huge fan of the suede because of the way that it can look discolored depending on the lay of the fabric, but it's a clean enough design and the suede keeps the devices properly in place while charging. I'm also not sure the black plastic is the best material given the price of these chargers, but again, there's nothing wrong with it. It's simple and clean, if a bit boring.
The Dual Wireless Charging Pad is a simple oblong charging pad that houses a single iPhone in landscape orientation or two iPhones positioned in portrait orientation. There's a line on each side, directing users where to place each iPhone for proper charging positioning.
The bottom features a rubber ring for stability on a desk or a table, and there's a port for the charging cable and an additional spot to plug in another USB-A cable, such as a cable for charging an Apple Watch. Both of Mophie's chargers come with rather large power bricks that offer enough power to charge multiple devices.
The 3-in-1 Wireless Charger has a similar design with the same black suede base and a dedicated spot for each device. The right side, which is flat, is meant to charge an iPhone, while there's an indentation where AirPods are meant to lie. This indentation was designed for the original AirPods and not the AirPods Pro, so I'm not sure if it's going to work for Apple's newest AirPods.
Above the indentation for the AirPods, there's a little Apple Watch charging puck that's actually a detachable piece that you need to snap into place, which isn't my favorite design. It's easy to get in the right area, and I suppose it's there so you can remove it and charge something else, but it seemed to give me charging issues.
I had a problem where I needed to take it out and reseat it a few times to get my Apple Watch to charge right. I also noticed that at times, I have to take the Apple Watch off of the charger multiple times to get it to start charging, which is not ideal. I didn't have issues with charging the iPhone on either charger, though, and the AirPods also charged fine.
The charging puck does allow the Apple Watch to be put in Nightstand mode, so you can glance over and see the time if it's at your bedside. Both charging pads feature LED lights at the front so you can make sure a given device is charging properly
Mophie's wireless chargers offer 7.5W charging speeds for Apple devices, including after the iOS 13 patch that seems to have limited some 7.5W wireless chargers to 5W instead of 7.5W.
With the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, the iPhone XS Max charged from zero to 23 percent after a half an hour, and 43 percent after an hour. The iPhone 11 Pro Max charged to 21 percent after a half hour and 38 percent after an hour, which is in line with other 7.5W wireless chargers.
I saw similar charging speeds from the Dual Wireless Charging Pad, which charged the iPhone XS Max to 21 percent after a half an hour and 42 percent after an hour. The iPhone 11 Pro Max charged to 22 percent after 30 minutes and 38 percent after an hour.
Bottom Line
Mophie's charging products are always good quality and are typically reliable, but Mophie is known for its premium pricing and these wireless chargers are no exception.
The Dual Wireless Charging Pad is $80 and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad is $140, which is a lot to ask, even if it is in line with other higher-end wireless products like those from Nomad.
At these price points, it's difficult to flat out recommend Mophie's chargers, and with the 3-in-1 in particular, I have reservations because of the Apple Watch charging issues I experienced. There's nothing that makes these wireless chargers stand out from other similar options on the market, which is disappointing.
I like Mophie's products for the most part, but given the build quality, pricing, and charging issues, the Dual Wireless Charging Pad and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad feel like a bit of a miss. Mophie does sometimes have sales, so if you can get these at a cheaper price point, they're a whole lot more appealing. Otherwise, I'd recommend shopping around for a better deal.
How to Buy
The Dual Wireless Charging Pad and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can be purchased from the Zagg website for $80 and $140, respectively.
Note: Mophie provided MacRumors with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and Dual Wireless Charger for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.