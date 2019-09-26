Some 7.5W Wireless Fast Chargers Limited to 5W as of iOS 13.1

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Unsurprisingly, the decreased power lengthens charging times, as visualized in ChargerLAB's graph below:
The report claims that exceptions include various wireless charging pads from Belkin, Mophie, Native Union, Anker, and Logitech sold by Apple Stores, leading ChargerLAB to speculate that Apple may be limiting 7.5W wireless charging to pads using fixed-frequency voltage regulation as of iOS 13.1.
Apple refers to fixed-frequency 7.5W charging as "Apple Fast Charging" in some product listings on its website, but the technology was incorporated into the Qi standard last year, so it is no longer proprietary and seemingly should not require certification under Apple's MFi Program to incorporate.
We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we receive any new information.
