Some 7.5W Wireless Fast Chargers Limited to 5W as of iOS 13.1

Thursday September 26, 2019 8:18 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
ChargerLAB has tested wireless charging speeds on iPhone 11 models running iOS 13.1 and found that multiple wireless charging pads that were able to charge the new iPhones at 7.5W on iOS 13 are now limited to 5W.



Unsurprisingly, the decreased power lengthens charging times, as visualized in ChargerLAB's graph below:


The report claims that exceptions include various wireless charging pads from Belkin, Mophie, Native Union, Anker, and Logitech sold by Apple Stores, leading ChargerLAB to speculate that Apple may be limiting 7.5W wireless charging to pads using fixed-frequency voltage regulation as of iOS 13.1.

Apple refers to fixed-frequency 7.5W charging as "Apple Fast Charging" in some product listings on its website, but the technology was incorporated into the Qi standard last year, so it is no longer proprietary and seemingly should not require certification under Apple's MFi Program to incorporate.

We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we receive any new information.

Bangarang143
Either way - slow AF. If I want to charge fast, I plug into a real charger. Wireless charging, for me, is more for convenience when charging overnight or sitting on my desk at work. Don't really care if it's slow
alexandr
So apple is forcing people to buy authorized apple chargers to get fast charging?


they should disable wireless charging on non-authorized chargers altogether)
dannyyankou
They have the nerve to call 7.5w as “Apple Fast Charging” when there are android phones that wirelessly charge at 10W, lol
gr8hii
chargegate?
kadinh
Could that be due to the "optimize battery" setting?
