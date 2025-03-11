The new Mac Studio with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip launches tomorrow. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the device have been shared by select publications and YouTube channels.

Mac Studio Desk
This is the first ‌Mac Studio‌ refresh since the desktop computer was updated with M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chip options in June 2023. The overall design of the machine has not changed. The front of the computer has two Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C ports depending on the configuration, and an SD card slot, while the rear side has four Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, a power cord connector, and a power button.

With the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, the ‌Mac Studio‌ catches up to other newer Macs by gaining hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time. It can also now be configured with up to 16TB of SSD storage, up from the previous model's 8TB maximum.

Highlights

M4 Max Chip

With Apple's latest chip technology, the M4 Max ‌Mac Studio‌ mode outpaces the M3 Ultra in single-core performance, despite being considerably cheaper. The Verge's Chris Welch:

It's important to note that there are objective benefits to choosing the M4 Max Mac Studio model. It outpaces the M3 Ultra in single-core performance, which is the most critical element in making most everyday apps feel "fast."

The M4 Max chip was already released last year in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 256GB of unified RAM. Geekbench 6 benchmark results indicate that the M4 Max is up to 75% faster than the ‌M2‌ Max chip available in the previous-generation ‌Mac Studio‌.

M3 Ultra Chip

The all-new M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, with 24 performance cores and eight efficiency cores, and up to an 80-core GPU. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the previous ‌Mac Studio‌'s ‌M2‌ Ultra chip, which has up to a 24-core CPU. Graphics performance is up to 2x faster than the previous ‌Mac Studio‌ with the ‌M2‌ Ultra chip, which was available with up to a 72-core GPU. The M3 Ultra chip supports up to 512GB of unified RAM, whereas the ‌M2‌ Ultra maxed out at 192GB of unified RAM. The Verge's Chris Welch:

The M3 Ultra chip is overkill for many. If you need this level of power, you already know exactly how you'll get the most from it. It's for visual effects artists and animators. It's for professionals doing ambitious audio and video production work. Are you regularly crunching big medical datasets? Maybe you can use all those cores and memory to their fullest potential. And as AI development continues to flourish, the kitted out configurations with 256GB or 512GB of memory could prove appealing to anyone interested in running sophisticated LLM models locally on their machine.

arsTechnica's Andrew Cunningham:

It's the magnitude of Apple's generation-over-generation updates that makes this Studio refresh feel odd, though. The lower-end Studio gets an M4 Max processor like you'd expect—the same chip Apple sells in its high-end MacBook Pros but fit into a desktop enclosure instead of a laptop. But the top-end Studio gets an M3 Ultra instead of an M4 Ultra. That's still a huge increase in CPU and GPU cores (and there are other Ultra-specific benefits, too), but it makes the expensive Studio feel like less of a step up over the regular one.

Thunderbolt 5 and Improved External Display Support

Following in the footsteps of ‌MacBook Pro‌ and Mac mini models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, the ‌Mac Studio‌ now supports Thunderbolt 5. There are four Thunderbolt 5 ports on ‌Mac Studio‌ configurations with the M4 Max chip, and six Thunderbolt 5 ports on configurations with the M3 Ultra chip. Thunderbolt 5 provides up to 120 Gb/s data transfer speeds. Tom's Guide's Alex Wawro:

While the USB-C ports on our Mac Studio M4 Max are capable of transmitting up to 10 GBp/second, the Thunderbolt 5 ports are theoretically capable of achieving up to 120GBp/second in certain conditions. And in standard use Thunderbolt 5 is specced to offer double the bandwidth capacity of Thunderbolt 4 (80 Gbps vs. 40 Gbps), which means it can move more data faster than its predecessors.

The practical payoff is that you can use a higher number of more capable displays via Thunderbolt 5 than Thunderbolt 4, for example, our Mac Studio M4 Max is rated to support up to five external displays (4 @6K/60Hz via Thunderbolt 5, 1 @4K/144Hz via HDMI) while the upgraded M3 Ultra model can supposedly support up to eight (at 6K/60Hz or 4K/144Hz) at once.

Alternatively, our M4 Max review unit can support a single 8K/60Hz display while the M3 Ultra version can support up to four 8K/60Hz displays. So if you really want to be future-proofed against a potential 8K future, the new Mac Studio has you covered.

If I were considering buying one of these Macs in 2025, I'd be more excited about the potential to build the ultimate workstation by investing in a great Thunderbolt 5 dock, along with a good display (honestly, I can live without Thunderbolt 5 speeds for my display needs) and a great Thunderbolt 5 external SSD for moving big files around fast.

And frankly, Thunderbolt 5 gear is still pretty sparse on the market despite the fact that the standard debuted in 2023. While you can buy 8K displays and 8K TVs right now, the fact is that 8K content only started arriving in small doses in 2023, and it's still very rare in Mac apps and streaming services.

So while it's great to get Thunderbolt 5 ports on the most powerful Mac desktop for the first time, it's not a great reason to upgrade unless you're really excited about investing in a lot of Thunderbolt 5 accessories.

Reviews

Articles

Videos




The new ‌Mac Studio‌ is available to pre-order now, and it will launch on Wednesday, March 12. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $1,999 for configurations with an M4 Max chip, and at $3,999 for configurations with an M3 Ultra chip.

Related Roundup: Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac Studio

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article64 comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article71 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article231 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article344 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 mockups idevicehelp

Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

Monday March 10, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain....
Read Full Article90 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Friday March 7, 2025 2:47 am PST by
Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe. Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery,"...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

Friday March 7, 2025 6:58 am PST by
In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards. The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays ...
Read Full Article109 comments
iOS 18

7 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Monday March 10, 2025 9:28 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed seven new...
Read Full Article27 comments