The new Mac Studio with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip launches tomorrow. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the device have been shared by select publications and YouTube channels.



This is the first ‌Mac Studio‌ refresh since the desktop computer was updated with M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chip options in June 2023. The overall design of the machine has not changed. The front of the computer has two Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C ports depending on the configuration, and an SD card slot, while the rear side has four Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, a power cord connector, and a power button.

With the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, the ‌Mac Studio‌ catches up to other newer Macs by gaining hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time. It can also now be configured with up to 16TB of SSD storage, up from the previous model's 8TB maximum.



Highlights

M4 Max Chip

With Apple's latest chip technology, the M4 Max ‌Mac Studio‌ mode outpaces the M3 Ultra in single-core performance, despite being considerably cheaper. The Verge's Chris Welch:

It's important to note that there are objective benefits to choosing the M4 Max Mac Studio model. It outpaces the M3 Ultra in single-core performance, which is the most critical element in making most everyday apps feel "fast."

The M4 Max chip was already released last year in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 256GB of unified RAM. Geekbench 6 benchmark results indicate that the M4 Max is up to 75% faster than the ‌M2‌ Max chip available in the previous-generation ‌Mac Studio‌.



M3 Ultra Chip

The all-new M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, with 24 performance cores and eight efficiency cores, and up to an 80-core GPU. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the previous ‌Mac Studio‌'s ‌M2‌ Ultra chip, which has up to a 24-core CPU. Graphics performance is up to 2x faster than the previous ‌Mac Studio‌ with the ‌M2‌ Ultra chip, which was available with up to a 72-core GPU. The M3 Ultra chip supports up to 512GB of unified RAM, whereas the ‌M2‌ Ultra maxed out at 192GB of unified RAM. The Verge's Chris Welch:

The M3 Ultra chip is overkill for many. If you need this level of power, you already know exactly how you'll get the most from it. It's for visual effects artists and animators. It's for professionals doing ambitious audio and video production work. Are you regularly crunching big medical datasets? Maybe you can use all those cores and memory to their fullest potential. And as AI development continues to flourish, the kitted out configurations with 256GB or 512GB of memory could prove appealing to anyone interested in running sophisticated LLM models locally on their machine.

arsTechnica's Andrew Cunningham:

It's the magnitude of Apple's generation-over-generation updates that makes this Studio refresh feel odd, though. The lower-end Studio gets an M4 Max processor like you'd expect—the same chip Apple sells in its high-end MacBook Pros but fit into a desktop enclosure instead of a laptop. But the top-end Studio gets an M3 Ultra instead of an M4 Ultra. That's still a huge increase in CPU and GPU cores (and there are other Ultra-specific benefits, too), but it makes the expensive Studio feel like less of a step up over the regular one.

Thunderbolt 5 and Improved External Display Support

Following in the footsteps of ‌MacBook Pro‌ and Mac mini models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, the ‌Mac Studio‌ now supports Thunderbolt 5. There are four Thunderbolt 5 ports on ‌Mac Studio‌ configurations with the M4 Max chip, and six Thunderbolt 5 ports on configurations with the M3 Ultra chip. Thunderbolt 5 provides up to 120 Gb/s data transfer speeds. Tom's Guide's Alex Wawro:

While the USB-C ports on our Mac Studio M4 Max are capable of transmitting up to 10 GBp/second, the Thunderbolt 5 ports are theoretically capable of achieving up to 120GBp/second in certain conditions. And in standard use Thunderbolt 5 is specced to offer double the bandwidth capacity of Thunderbolt 4 (80 Gbps vs. 40 Gbps), which means it can move more data faster than its predecessors. The practical payoff is that you can use a higher number of more capable displays via Thunderbolt 5 than Thunderbolt 4, for example, our Mac Studio M4 Max is rated to support up to five external displays (4 @6K/60Hz via Thunderbolt 5, 1 @4K/144Hz via HDMI) while the upgraded M3 Ultra model can supposedly support up to eight (at 6K/60Hz or 4K/144Hz) at once. Alternatively, our M4 Max review unit can support a single 8K/60Hz display while the M3 Ultra version can support up to four 8K/60Hz displays. So if you really want to be future-proofed against a potential 8K future, the new Mac Studio has you covered. If I were considering buying one of these Macs in 2025, I'd be more excited about the potential to build the ultimate workstation by investing in a great Thunderbolt 5 dock, along with a good display (honestly, I can live without Thunderbolt 5 speeds for my display needs) and a great Thunderbolt 5 external SSD for moving big files around fast. And frankly, Thunderbolt 5 gear is still pretty sparse on the market despite the fact that the standard debuted in 2023. While you can buy 8K displays and 8K TVs right now, the fact is that 8K content only started arriving in small doses in 2023, and it's still very rare in Mac apps and streaming services. So while it's great to get Thunderbolt 5 ports on the most powerful Mac desktop for the first time, it's not a great reason to upgrade unless you're really excited about investing in a lot of Thunderbolt 5 accessories.

Reviews

Articles

Videos

The new ‌Mac Studio‌ is available to pre-order now, and it will launch on Wednesday, March 12. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $1,999 for configurations with an M4 Max chip, and at $3,999 for configurations with an M3 Ultra chip.