The new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M3 chip launch this Friday. Ahead of time, the first reviews and unboxing videos for the laptops have been shared by some media outlets and YouTube channels.



Key features of the new MacBook Air models include the M3 chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, expanded external display support, an anodization seal that reduces fingerprints on the Midnight finish, and microphone improvements.



Reviews

M3 Chip

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are now available with Apple's latest M3 chip for faster performance and improved power efficiency.

As expected, an early benchmark result has revealed that the M3 chip is up to 20% faster than the M2 chip in the previous MacBook Air models in terms of CPU performance. These results are consistent with the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Jason Snell shared benchmark results in his review on Six Colors:



With the M3 chip, the MacBook Air has also gained hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics rendering in games, along with AV1 video decoding.



Videos