M3 MacBook Air Supports Up to Two External Displays With Lid Closed

Apple's new MacBook Air models with M3 chip include support for up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed.



The previous generation MacBook Air models with M2 chip, which Apple still sells, only officially offer support for one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz.

By contrast, the new 13-inch and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ models support one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz with the laptop lid open, and two external displays with up to 5K resolution at 60Hz with the lid closed.

Apple announced the two new ‌MacBook Air‌ models today. Pre-orders are now open on Apple's website, with the laptops set to launch on Friday, March 8. Apple today also discontinued the ‌MacBook Air‌ with M1 chip.