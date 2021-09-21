iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Friday's Launch

Apple's embargo on reviews of the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max has now lifted ahead of the devices launching on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's latest smartphones. In addition to our detailed review roundups, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new devices.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Feature Gold

The key new features of the devices include a 20 percent smaller notch, brighter displays with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz, the A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and various camera hardware upgrades, as well as new camera software features such as Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, and Smart HDR 4.

Scroll down for the first ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ unboxing and reviews videos from a range of prominent YouTubers.

Videos











For more in-depth impressions, read our ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ review roundup, as well as our iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max review roundup.

