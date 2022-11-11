Last month, Apple began selling a new 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe from Anker, which is a compact charging accessory capable of charging an iPhone, and Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. I've spent the past couple of weeks testing it out, and it's quickly become my favorite multi-device charger.

anker cube magsafe parts
The Cube is Anker's first officially certified MagSafe product, which means it supports full 15-watt wireless charging on compatible ‌iPhone‌ models. It also supports Apple Watch fast charging on Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra, a significant improvement over standard charging speeds. Combine those features with a charging surface for AirPods, and you've got all of your device charging needs covered with the highest possible specs.

Anker has also included some innovations on the design front with the 3-in-1 Cube, as the whole thing collapses down to a roughly 2.5-inch cube, which is great for a smaller nightstand or desk area and for portability. This is a significant improvement over some other options like Belkin's 3-in-1 stand with fixed arms that make it quite bulky for shipping and everyday use, never mind trying to travel with it.

At around 14.5 ounces, Anker's Cube is fairly weighty, which does hamper portability a bit if you're looking to toss it in a travel bag, but that tradeoff is necessary to provide stability in counterbalancing a phone stuck to the ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface.

anker cube magsafe 1
The ‌MagSafe‌ phone charging surface on Anker's Cube is a platform hinged on the front, and it swings up with enough resistance that you can position it across a range of angles for maximum convenience while also revealing the AirPods charging surface beneath.

This is also the first third-party ‌MagSafe‌ charger I've seen that doesn't use the traditional Apple-style white charging surface, instead using a dark gray surface that blends in with the rest of the Cube's body while including a stylized charging symbol and a ring of markings to provide a subtle visual representation of the ‌MagSafe‌ magnets. I quite like the contrast to the Apple's bold white ‌MagSafe‌ surfaces, and hopefully this is a sign of more visually unique designs for MagSafe-certified products going forward.

In my testing with the phone charger, I found solid charging speeds on par with other third-party MagSafe-certified chargers. For some reason, none of the third-party 15-watt chargers I've tried are able to charge quite as quickly as Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, but they come reasonably close and are definitely faster than you can get with an unofficial "MagSafe-compatible" charger that Apple limits to 7.5 watts.

anker cube magsafe 2
The Apple Watch charging puck on the Cube also features a clever design that can retract into the body of the Cube, which is useful while traveling or when it's otherwise not needed. A quick press on the spring-loaded charger pops it in or out, though my unit tends to need an additional tug after deploying it in order to ensure it's fully extended.

As I noted above, the Apple Watch charger supports fast charging, which is really a must-have for people like me who like to wear their Apple Watch as much as possible. Anker says it can charge an Apple Watch Series 7 or 8 from empty to 75% in just 45 minutes, and my experience has been in line with those numbers. In fact, my testing showed it charging my Apple Watch Ultra even slightly faster than Apple's own fast charging Apple Watch USB-C cable.

anker cube magsafe 4
One potential downside of the compact design of the Cube and its Apple Watch charger crops up if you're a fan of bulky Apple Watch bands. I use the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s Ocean Band as my everyday band and I do have to be a little bit careful with how I set the watch on the charger to ensure the band doesn't interfere with the positioning as it droops down onto the table or desk below. It's certainly not a deal-breaker and it works just fine, but thinner, more flexible bands are less likely to be finicky.

Another consideration is that the Apple Watch charging surface is oriented horizontally, so it's not particularly convenient to use with Nightstand mode on the Apple Watch compared to some other solutions with angled charging pucks. As a multi-device charger, however, you're probably going to also have your ‌iPhone‌ sitting on the angled ‌MagSafe‌ charger which you can use to check the time during the night if needed.

The AirPods charging surface is just a simple platform with the same stylized charging symbol as on the ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it's quite hidden behind the phone charger. The AirPods charger isn't really usable unless the ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface has been rotated as far upright as possible, but that's not a significant issue for me as I prefer my phone in that orientation anyway.

anker cube magsafe 5
As for the rest of the design of Anker's Cube, I like the uniform dark gray plastic that helps it blend in to most environments, and the only visible branding is a slightly debossed Anker logo on the front in the same dark gray color, so it's quite subtle. The one thing I'm not a huge fan of is that the hinge is a shiny, almost mirrored material that readily shows fingerprints. The back side of the ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface is made of the same material, but it's not very visible given its location and the maximum angle of the charging surface.

The bottom of the Cube includes a rubber-like material that helps ensure it doesn't slide around or damage the desk or table it's sitting on, and there's a small white power LED on the rear of the Cube. It briefly comes on when you plug it in and otherwise shines only while AirPods are charging, and its location means it doesn't shine disruptively at you during the night.

In addition to the Cube itself, Anker includes a basic 30-watt USB-C power adapter with folding prongs, as well as a 1.5-meter (5-foot) USB-C to USB-C cable that I've found to be long enough for the several locations where I've tested the Cube.

anker cube magsafe 3
Likely the biggest drawback to the Anker 3-in-1 Cube is its price tag, coming in at $149.95. That's in line with other premium officially-certified 3-in-1 chargers like Belkin's, but definitely a bit of sticker shock for customers used to Anker's products being of excellent quality but at good value. The high price tag on the Cube can almost certainly be attributed to the ‌MagSafe‌ and Apple Watch fast charging support, with Anker needing to work directly with Apple to obtain premium-priced components and certification for the product.

The 3-in-1 Cube with ‌MagSafe‌ definitely appears to be proving popular with customers, and unfortunately it may already be too late to order if you're looking to give one as a holiday gift. Apple is currently quoting a delivery estimate of December 13 to December 28 even with expedited shipping, while Anker itself is saying new orders won't ship until at least Christmas and maybe not until early January.

Note: Anker provided MacRumors with the 3-in-1 Cube for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Anker

Top Rated Comments

DotCom2 Avatar
DotCom2
9 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Usually I love and trust Anker products but that's just FUGLY!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday November 9, 2022 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 16.1.1...
Read Full Article90 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Tuesday November 8, 2022 11:48 am PST by
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch. The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58. There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade ...
Read Full Article181 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

8 Features Rumored for the iPhone 15 Coming in 2023

Monday November 7, 2022 12:55 pm PST by
There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors for months now. It's looking like the iPhone 15 models could get more notable updates than we saw for the iPhone 14, including features many iPhone users have wanted for years. We've rounded up some of the best features coming to the iPhone 15 that we've heard so far so MacRumors...
Read Full Article229 comments
iOS 16

Apple Still Has These Five Things Coming Before the End of 2022

Tuesday November 8, 2022 2:33 pm PST by
Apple recently indicated that its product lineup is "set" heading into the holiday shopping season, suggesting that there won't be any new Macs or other devices announced through the remainder of 2022. Nonetheless, there are still at least five notable items on Apple's agenda to expect before the end of the year, as outlined below. iOS 16.2 iOS 16.2 is currently in beta and is expected to...
Read Full Article42 comments
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.1.1 as Widespread Wi-Fi Bug Persists

Monday November 7, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers. MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
Read Full Article98 comments
maxresdefault

Primitive Folding iPhone Built From Motorola Razr and iPhone Parts

Tuesday November 8, 2022 11:52 am PST by
A Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths to construct a foldable iPhone out of existing parts, merging the internal components of an iPhone with the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr. The resulting device is an iPhone that is able to be folded in half. The video is in the Chinese language with subtitles, and walks through the process used for deconstructing both devices. All of the...
Read Full Article131 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Yellow

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Update With Bug Fixes

Wednesday November 9, 2022 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, a minor update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. The new software comes two weeks after the official launch of Ventura. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ update can be downloaded on eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Ventura 13.0.1 is a bug fix update, and it addresses two security...
Read Full Article58 comments
best buy gingerbread

Deals: Best Buy Ramps Up Early Black Friday Shopping With Sitewide Discounts on TVs, Headphones, More

Wednesday November 9, 2022 8:33 am PST by
Like many retailers, Best Buy is offering hundreds of deals as part of an early Black Friday shopping event during the first few weeks of November. Unlike Walmart, which is dividing up its early Black Friday sale into three events, Best Buy's sale is one massive ongoing sale leading up to November 25. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article6 comments
twitter official badge

Elon Musk Nixes 'Official' Label for Already Verified Twitter Accounts, Says Blue Check Will Be 'the Great Leveler' [Updated]

Wednesday November 9, 2022 9:15 am PST by
Twitter will not be moving forward with an "Official" label that would be used to identify companies, major media outlets, public figures, and others who are in danger of being impersonated on the social network, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said today. Just hours after Twitter began rolling out the "Official" checkmark that was provided to some accounts alongside the standard white and blue...
Read Full Article145 comments