Belkin in June debuted an upgraded version of the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, introducing fast-charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7. The Boost Charge Pro is one of the only multi-device charging solutions on the market that supports both MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charging.

belkin wireless charger
Design wise, the updated Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is identical to the prior-generation version that came out in early 2021 for the iPhone 12 models. Made from a white plastic material coated in a soft silicone, there is a round circular base with a T-shaped arm that has a 15W ‌MagSafe‌ charger on the left and an Apple Watch charging puck on the right, along with a 5W wireless charger in the middle.

Because there are no notable body changes I won't go into detail about the look of the charger (see here for prior review), but this is a design that I've been using for more than a year now. The base is sturdy, it doesn't take up too much room on a desk, and the angle of the charging bases is ideal for glancing over at an iPhone or Apple Watch in the middle of the night. I have no complaints with the 3-in-1 Boost Charge Pro, and it is actually my favorite multi-device charger of those I've tested.

belkin boost charge pro 1
Belkin stuck to a tried and true design for the new charger, but with a notable update - the upgraded ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ charging puck. With the Series 7, Apple introduced a new Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger that's able to charge an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ to 80% within 45 minutes and 100% within an hour and fifteen minutes, and accessory makers have only recently begun updating their devices with support.

belkin boost charge pro 2
For reference, a Series 6 Apple Watch would take an hour to get to 80%, and it would take two hours for a full charge. The Series 7 is able to charge about 33% faster, so long as it is paired with one of the new fast charging pucks. Belkin is sourcing the charging pucks that it's using in the Boost Charge Pro from Apple, so you're getting the same fast charging speeds.

belkin boost charge pro 3
In my tests, from 0% battery, the Series 7 was able to charge to 49% in 30 minutes on the Belkin charger, and it got close to a full charge at the 60 minute mark. Comparatively, an Apple Watch Series 6 tested at the same time was limited to standard charging speeds and reached 33% in 30 minutes and 62% in an hour. The difference between standard charging and fast charging on the Series 7 is noticeable, and it can be an important factor for those who wear the Apple Watch all day.

I've been using the charger for a couple of weeks now, and I have been able to keep my watch functional with two charging sessions that top out at about 30 minutes each, usually shorter. I wear my Apple Watch to bed and do a 30 minute+ workout every day, so if you have similar usage conditions, the fast charging can be a real benefit.

Along with fast charging the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, the Boost Charge Pro can charge a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, and it provides 5W of power for another device like AirPods.

belkin boost charge pro 4
It's worth noting that Belkin includes a 40W power adapter with the Boost Charge Pro, which is enough power to charge all of your devices at the top speeds. I appreciate the power adapter, because if you're using Apple's charging solutions, you need to provide your own 20W+ charger.

Bottom Line

The updated Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is worth buying if you have an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, need faster charging speeds, and want the convenience of a 3-in-1 charging station.

Someone who wears the Apple Watch all day and all night and is often struggling to find an ideal time to charge the device will benefit from the quicker charging speeds. Someone who charges overnight or otherwise finds time during the day to adequately charge the watch will not benefit from the faster charging specifically, but the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is still a solid multi-device charging option.

Belkin is one of the only accessory companies producing multi-device chargers that support the fastest possible wireless charging speeds on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch with official hardware from Apple (the fast charging puck and ‌MagSafe‌ connector), making it one of the better choices for future proofing if you're shopping for a 3-in-1 charger.

How to Buy

The Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available from the Belkin website or from the Apple online store for $150.

Tag: Belkin

Top Rated Comments

imlynxy Avatar
imlynxy
2 hours ago at 01:38 pm
way overpriced
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
2 hours ago at 01:36 pm
I want one, but don’t $150 want one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coachgq Avatar
coachgq
3 hours ago at 01:25 pm
I just bought the previous version, non watch fast charging for $60. Think I won this deal. At least I feel like I did.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Imory Avatar
Imory
2 hours ago at 01:54 pm
While I love the idea of this, I don’t love the idea of exacerbating the battery degradation through wireless charging. The Apple Watch won’t matter since it’s always been wireless, but the iPhone and AirPods heat up significantly and deteriorate faster by charging through MagSafe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
3 hours ago at 01:27 pm

I just bought the previous version, non watch fast charging for $60. Think I won this deal. At least I feel like I did.
I was quite interested until I got to the last line with the price :O
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
2 hours ago at 01:32 pm

I appreciate the power adapter, because if you're using Apple's charging solutions, you need to provide your own 20W+ charger.
For $150 it better include a power adapter, lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article196 comments
airpods pro in case

AirPods Pro Now 1,000 Days Old: What to Expect From Next Model

Sunday July 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The AirPods Pro launched 1,000 days ago today and are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on Monday, October 28, 2019. The earbuds went on sale immediately and orders started arriving to customers on Thursday, October 31. Apple went on to release the AirPods Max in December 2020 and the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. After...
Read Full Article124 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article145 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article141 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple 2022 Sales Tax Holidays

Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Sunday July 24, 2022 5:19 pm PDT by
Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article115 comments