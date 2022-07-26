Belkin in June debuted an upgraded version of the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, introducing fast-charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7. The Boost Charge Pro is one of the only multi-device charging solutions on the market that supports both MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charging.



Design wise, the updated Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is identical to the prior-generation version that came out in early 2021 for the iPhone 12 models. Made from a white plastic material coated in a soft silicone, there is a round circular base with a T-shaped arm that has a 15W ‌MagSafe‌ charger on the left and an Apple Watch charging puck on the right, along with a 5W wireless charger in the middle.

Because there are no notable body changes I won't go into detail about the look of the charger (see here for prior review), but this is a design that I've been using for more than a year now. The base is sturdy, it doesn't take up too much room on a desk, and the angle of the charging bases is ideal for glancing over at an iPhone or Apple Watch in the middle of the night. I have no complaints with the 3-in-1 Boost Charge Pro, and it is actually my favorite multi-device charger of those I've tested.



Belkin stuck to a tried and true design for the new charger, but with a notable update - the upgraded ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ charging puck. With the Series 7, Apple introduced a new Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger that's able to charge an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ to 80% within 45 minutes and 100% within an hour and fifteen minutes, and accessory makers have only recently begun updating their devices with support.



For reference, a Series 6 Apple Watch would take an hour to get to 80%, and it would take two hours for a full charge. The Series 7 is able to charge about 33% faster, so long as it is paired with one of the new fast charging pucks. Belkin is sourcing the charging pucks that it's using in the Boost Charge Pro from Apple, so you're getting the same fast charging speeds.



In my tests, from 0% battery, the Series 7 was able to charge to 49% in 30 minutes on the Belkin charger, and it got close to a full charge at the 60 minute mark. Comparatively, an Apple Watch Series 6 tested at the same time was limited to standard charging speeds and reached 33% in 30 minutes and 62% in an hour. The difference between standard charging and fast charging on the Series 7 is noticeable, and it can be an important factor for those who wear the Apple Watch all day.

I've been using the charger for a couple of weeks now, and I have been able to keep my watch functional with two charging sessions that top out at about 30 minutes each, usually shorter. I wear my Apple Watch to bed and do a 30 minute+ workout every day, so if you have similar usage conditions, the fast charging can be a real benefit.

Along with fast charging the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, the Boost Charge Pro can charge a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, and it provides 5W of power for another device like AirPods.



It's worth noting that Belkin includes a 40W power adapter with the Boost Charge Pro, which is enough power to charge all of your devices at the top speeds. I appreciate the power adapter, because if you're using Apple's charging solutions, you need to provide your own 20W+ charger.



Bottom Line

The updated Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is worth buying if you have an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, need faster charging speeds, and want the convenience of a 3-in-1 charging station.

Someone who wears the Apple Watch all day and all night and is often struggling to find an ideal time to charge the device will benefit from the quicker charging speeds. Someone who charges overnight or otherwise finds time during the day to adequately charge the watch will not benefit from the faster charging specifically, but the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is still a solid multi-device charging option.

Belkin is one of the only accessory companies producing multi-device chargers that support the fastest possible wireless charging speeds on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch with official hardware from Apple (the fast charging puck and ‌MagSafe‌ connector), making it one of the better choices for future proofing if you're shopping for a 3-in-1 charger.



How to Buy

The Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available from the Belkin website or from the Apple online store for $150.