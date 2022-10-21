Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.

anker cube 1
Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be online. It collapses down into a portable cube shape, with the MagSafe Charger and the Apple Watch charging puck expanding from the top and side, respectively, leaving a charging platform for the AirPods.

The 3-in-1 Cube with ‌MagSafe‌ is able to charge a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W as it is using Apple's official ‌MagSafe‌ charging technology, and Anker says it is also able to fast charge the Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra. An ‌iPhone‌ can be charged in either landscape or portrait orientation, and the Cube comes with a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a 30W charger.

anker cube 2
Apple is also selling a new extendable "HoverBar Tower" from Twelve South, which is designed to hold the iPad upright for Apple Fitness+ workouts, FaceTime calls, and more. The stand is available in black or white and the ‌iPad‌'s height can be adjusted from under three feet to over five feet.

twelve south hoverbar

The Twelve South HoverBar Tower for iPad is a flexible floor stand that's perfect for Apple Fitness+ workouts and so much more. Attach your iPad to this height adjustable stand and workout with your favorite trainers anywhere in your home or outside on the porch. Position it low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike. HoverBar Tower can even hold iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen.

The product listing says that it works with all ‌iPad‌ models and most stands thanks to a clip design, and there is a weighted base and three tower post poles. The HoverBar Tower was just listed and it is not available for purchase as of yet, but it should be live soon. It is priced at $130.

Along with the Anker Cube and Twelve South HoverBar, Apple is now selling Mophie's latest power bank, the Mophie Powerstation Plus 10K. As the name suggests, it has a 10,000mAh battery for providing up to 43 hours of video playback on the go, and it offers up to 27W of power for an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌.

mophie powerstation plus
The Powerstation Plus has integrated Lightning and USB-C cables, along with a USB-C port for charging and LED indicator lights to display the charge level. Two devices can be charged at one time, but if you're using both ports, you will only get a combined 27W. With the Lightning cable or USB-C cable used individually, you can get up to 20W of power. Apple is selling the Powerstation Plus for $80.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
6 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
"Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand"

A stand for a 5 foot iPad? it must be the iPad Ultra.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
2 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
That cube is kinda cool.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
9 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
$130 for a pole that holds an iPad? Lmao.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

