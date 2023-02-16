Apple's mobile software has supported so-called "web apps" for years now. But what is a web app, and how do they differ from typical apps used on iPhone and iPad? Here's your short explainer.

How To Use Web Apps Feature

What is a Web App?

When Apple talks about "web apps," it's referring to "Progressive Web Apps," or PWAs for short. Apple prefers to call them web apps either because it was Google that first promoted the term, or because there is no official PWA specification. Regardless, generally speaking, PWA is shorthand for a flexible, adaptable app created using only web technologies.

From a user perspective, think of a PWA as a website that can be installed to your home screen without having to download it from the App Store. Some examples of popular web apps include Google Maps, Starbucks, Tinder, Uber, and Instagram.

Ironically, iOS was actually the first platform to support the concept of a web app. When Apple originally released the iPhone, the first apps were HTML5-based, which allowed users to add them manually to the home screen for a full-screen, app-like experience. Back then, the App Store wasn't even a thing.

instagram

Instagram web app

While Apple initially let support for web apps wither on the vine after the emergence of its App Store, Google Chrome continued to help improve the associated web technologiess, and by 2018 all of the major web browsers including Safari had pledged to support web apps. Since then, Apple has continued to help evolve the web app experience, it just hasn't been very vocal about it. That's why many were surprised when Apple announced its intention to support push notifications for web apps at WWDC 2022.

Web App Pros and Cons

Unlike "web apps" that function as simple home screen bookmarks (see below), PWAs can be downloaded in advance and can work offline, as well as use regular web APIs. This allows them to provide an app-like experience while having access to things like geolocation, camera, and Apple Pay.

From a developer perspective, going down the PWA route means you avoid the potential hassle of getting your app through Apple's App Store review process. This can make web apps more discoverable than native apps that go through the App Store. It's also easier and faster to visit a website than to install an app, and users can also share web apps simply by sending a link.

starbucks web app

Starbucks' web app is 233KB, 99.84% smaller than the 148MB size of the iOS mobile app

On the other hand, native apps enjoy better integration with iOS and provide a more seamless user experience (although that is slowly changing as the web technology behind PWAs evolves). For example, web apps can only store offline data and files totaling a maximum of 50MB. They also don't have access to some hardware features, such as Bluetooth and Touch ID/Face ID, can't execute code while in the background, and lack access to in-app payments and other Apple-based services.

How to Add a Web App to Your Home Screen

  1. Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Navigate to the website that offers a WPA/web app (many are listed here).
  3. Tap the Action button (often called the Share button).
  4. Scroll down the share sheet past the rows of contacts and apps, then select Add to Home Screen.
  5. Give the web app a name, then tap Add.

safari

Your new web app will appear in the next available space on your device's home screen. If you tap it and you're kicked back to the standard website, force quit Safari, then launch the web app again.

How to Set Up Web Push Notifications

In iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, both currently still in beta, Apple has added a new feature that allows web apps added to the home screen to send web push notifications to iPhone and iPad users.

Thanks to the new feature, web apps added to a user's home screen can request permission to receive push notifications through a "subscribe" button or another similar option in the web app's settings. Such notifications work exactly like notifications from other apps, showing up on the Lock Screen, in Notification Center, and on a paired Apple Watch.

  1. Open the web app that you added to your home screen.
  2. Find and enable the setting that turns on push notifications.
  3. When the permissions prompt appears, tap Allow to permit the web app to send you notifications, just as if it was a typical app.

twitter

Once you've done that, you'll be able to control alerts and icon badges for the web app from within the Notifications section of the Settings app.

settings

Adding Website Bookmarks to Your Home Screen

For websites that don't have a dedicated mobile app or a web app for accessing their content, you can still add what is essentially a bookmark of a website to your home screen using the same Add to Home Screen option in Safari's Share menu.

Creating a bookmark on your home screen lets you use it as a one-tap portal to access specific online content, instead of having to open a browser and then select a bookmark or type in a website's URL address.

1how to add a website bookmark to your homescreen
When you tap a website bookmark on your home screen, it opens in Safari on the specific page you selected. Even though it's not a web app, if the site you're linking to has a dynamic mobile-friendly layout (MacRumors, for example), accessing it from your home screen can feel like an app-like experience.

Popular Stories

tile sticker feature

Tile Adds Undetectable Anti-Theft Mode to Tracking Devices, With $1 Million Fine If Used for Stalking

Thursday February 16, 2023 4:52 pm PST by
AirTag competitor Tile today announced a new Anti-Theft Mode for Tile tracking devices, which is designed to make Tile accessories undetectable by the anti-stalking Scan and Secure feature. Scan and Secure is a security measure that Tile implemented in order to allow iPhone and Android users to scan for and detect nearby Tile devices to keep them from being used for stalking purposes....
Read Full Article246 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

iPhone Driver's License Feature Coming to These 9 U.S. States

Wednesday February 15, 2023 6:16 pm PST by
Apple has been slowly rolling out a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed to...
Read Full Article
ios 16 4 emoji characters

Everything New in iOS 16.4: Emoji Characters, Web Push Notifications, Beta Installation Simplification, and More

Thursday February 16, 2023 1:26 pm PST by
Apple today released the iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 updates to developers after a three week wait for new beta content. The software adds a number of new features, ranging from fresh emoji characters to web push notifications on iOS devices. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. New Emoji Characters iOS 16.4 and its sister...
Read Full Article54 comments
iphone 15 pro usb c port

iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C Port Shown Off in Leaked Image

Thursday February 16, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is planning to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port in order to comply with regulatory changes that are being introduced in Europe. The USB-C port has been widely rumored at this point, but a first look at the actual iPhone 15 Pro chassis with included USB-C port was today provided to MacRumors and later shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21. It's...
Read Full Article273 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Store Customer Claims Uber Driver Stole Their $2,000 Delivery Order and Apple Won't Offer Refund [Updated]

Thursday February 16, 2023 10:47 am PST by
While many Apple Stores in the U.S. offer two-hour delivery of in-stock products for $9, customers should beware of potential theft and subsequent refund difficulties when considering this option, based on online complaints over the years. The latest cautionary tale was shared this week by a Reddit user in California, who claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra they ordered...
Read Full Article248 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Roundup Mock Feature Perspective

iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Radical 'Buttonless Design'

Saturday February 18, 2023 12:00 am PST by
This year's iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an all-new "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines inside the device, according to recent reports. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a mechanical button design...
Read Full Article
ios 16 4 emoji characters

Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 With New Emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, HomeKit Update and More

Friday February 17, 2023 10:17 am PST by
Apple today seeded the first beta of upcoming iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to public beta testers, opening the beta testing process up to the general public. Today's betas come one day after Apple provided the betas to developers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the ‌iOS ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone 15 pro 9to5

Rumored iPhone 15 Pro Design With Thinner Bezels, Thicker Camera Bump and USB-C Port Shown Off in Renders

Thursday February 16, 2023 12:55 pm PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that there are a handful of design changes that are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and to demonstrate what we might see, Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders that were shared by 9to5Mac. With the iPhone 15 lineup, a USB-C port will be added to all iPhone 15 models in lieu of the Lightning port. Based on the renders, the port won't look...
Read Full Article253 comments