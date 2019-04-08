How to Read Any Paywalled Article From The Wall Street Journal Using Apple News+

Monday April 8, 2019 1:34 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple News+ includes a full subscription to all content from The Wall Street Journal, but because Apple restricts the WSJ articles that are shown in Apple News+, it can be hard to access certain paywalled content.

Luckily, a Reddit user recently shared a useful solution that gives you a straightforward way to read any WSJ article on your iPhone or iPad, though you'll need to use Safari to get to content.



  1. Find a paywalled article on The Wall Street Journal that you want to read using your Apple News+ subscription.

  2. Tap on the "Share" icon at the top of the browser. Make sure to tap the share icon native to Safari, and not the one in the article itself.

  3. Choose the "Open in News" option.


That's all you have to do. Once you tap "Open in News," the full article from The Wall Street Journal is accessible and can be read in its entirety through your included Apple News+ subscription. There's also the option of searching for the title of an article that you want to read, though that's a bit more of a hassle than simply tapping on the share sheet.


The Apple News+ section of Apple News and the Apple News app will surface some WSJ content independently, but Apple is sharing general interest stories rather than financial or other content, so this browser workaround method will need to be used for those stories as Apple News+ does not include a WSJ web login.

Apple News+ subscribers should also be aware that older content from The Wall Street Journal is only accessible for a period of three days before it is no longer available. The steps listed here for The Wall Street Journal will also work for other publications with paywalled stories that participate in Apple News+.

Note: This method only works on the iPhone and the iPad as there is no Open in Apple News option when browsing on the Mac.

For more on Apple News+, make sure to check out our dedicated Apple News+ guide. Apple News users can follow MacRumors on Apple News using this link.

Tag: Apple News Guide
20 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
masterleep
2 days ago at 01:41 pm
Can someone please explain to me why Apple News+ has such a terrible interface that hacks like this are necessary?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
missyagogo
2 days ago at 02:05 pm
It's a sad state of affairs when Apple's "It just works" is replaced by "Our software is so nonintuitive that third-party websites have to show in painstaking detail how to use News +"
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
2 days ago at 02:17 pm

Who gives a **** about news ? McR stop with promoting please..

Some people like to stay informed about current events. No one’s forcing you to sign up for it.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jbsiii
1 day ago at 05:46 pm
One would hope this convoluted approach will be unneeded in the next A-News update. There's no excuse for having compromised WSJ access as part of the "+" service when the basic A-News WSJ channel for paid subscribers avoids the issue. Pretty disappointing indeed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Defthand
2 days ago at 01:56 pm
This is the QoS you can expect when you rely on one company for the bulk of your needs. Diversify your spending, people. Amazon and Apple can't excel at everything.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
1 day ago at 04:28 am
Sorry but as others as mentioned when you need a how to article then you’ve already failed.

I get everyone is critical of Apple these days and yes you can easily point to some good products as well as apples precision at running a business. But this is hot garbage.

I could even rationalize just the magazines but the app is just so bad. Problem is i shouldn’t have to rationalize it.

This simply didn’t deserve its own section in an event. It doesn’t bode well for tv plus which was already a very bad idea. None of this should be cited in an attempt to say Apple is shifting into services.

For a company that prides itself on hardware/software integration, they need to pay much more attention to the software part. Jobs would be yelling how disgusting it is. Heads would be rolling.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gwhizkids
2 days ago at 04:53 pm

Who gives a **** about news ? McR stop with promoting please..


I care. I would probably never subscribe to most of these magazines and certainly not all of them. In the week I’ve had it, I’ve greatly increased my reading, paying particular attention to stuff that I would normally ignore. Better than echo chamber twitter.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
2 days ago at 01:50 pm
Sounds great. Change the model from a 50/50 split to one where Apple gets 15% or less and I'll sign up for Apple News+.

As is, Apple is screwing content producers over.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keithdoc
17 hours ago at 11:26 am
Quit HATING on News+. This beats the previous iteration of WSJ - where they charged closer to $30-45 per month, renewed quarterly or yearly, with an absolutely archaic process to cancel [impossible from the app or online - HAD to be a phone call]. Multiple calls, forgetting to "cancel" my subscription . Milked me. Never again.

$10 a month for access WSJ - even the paywalled ones that require a single gesture shortcut to see?

THANK YOU!

Now, will you PLEASE make it easier for me to read WSJ cover to cover???
Without the keyboard kung fu?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]